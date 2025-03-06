Industrial fanless panel PCs built for harsh environments

When working in demanding industrial environments, reliability and resilience are paramount. The computers operating in these environments, must operate for extended periods, without malfunctioning. The range of fanless Panel PCs from Interworld Electronics excels in this regard.

These all-in-one touch screen computers combine a range of rugged features along with high-level processing and connectivity capabilities. They continue to transform how industries operate, offering a powerful and dependable solution for a wide range of industrial applications, including automation, process control, manufacturing, mining, healthcare, transportation and kiosks, just to name a few.

What sets them apart is their rugged design and construction. Built to withstand the rigors of harsh industrial environments, they boast features like a rugged metal chassis, and a fanless design, which eliminates a common point of failure, reduces the need for openings where dust and dirt can enter and also reduces maintenance needs. Stainless steel options also provide enhanced durability and corrosion resistance, particularly crucial in industries where hygiene is paramount.

Wide range operating temperature and power input support allows these machines to function reliably in extreme temperature fluctuations and power fluctuations. Their IP-rated front panels also offer protection against dust, water, and other contaminants. These rugged features combine to provide 24/7 reliability, makes them easy to clean, reduces maintenance cost, and provides a long-lasting system.

Interworld Electronics’ fanless Panel PCs cater to diverse needs with a wide range of LCD screen sizes, from compact 7” displays for space-constrained applications to expansive 32” screens for complex control interfaces. They also feature a resistive touch screen option, designed for use with gloves and less susceptible to interference from liquids, dirt, or dust, or a projected capacitive touch screen option, a more rugged option with anti-scratch protection. They also feature a range of sunlight readable options, including high brightness, auto-dimming, optical bonding and AR coating. This flexibility allows businesses to choose the optimal display for their specific use case, maximizing operator efficiency and minimizing errors.

The internal specifications are equally as impressive with a wide variety of processor, operating system, memory, and storage options, allowing customers to tailor the performance of their system to their specific application. Furthermore, with connectivity being such a vital factor, Interworld Electronics’ fanless Panel PCs offer a range of I/O and expansion options, including USB, serial, LAN, CAN bus, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and even 4G/5G connectivity. This ensures seamless integration with existing systems and allows for remote monitoring and control, enhancing efficiency and productivity.

They also offer a range of mounting options and some systems even offer a smart battery backup option. Interworld Electronics is also proud to offer specialised fanless Panel PCs that have been built with a range of features for specific applications, including button-integrated Panel PCs, marine-grade Panel PCs and vehicle Panel PCs.

The rugged design, customisable options, and diverse range of features make these fanless Panel PCs an ideal solution for a multitude of industrial applications. Take a look at the Interworld Electronics Panel PCpage to learn more.

Company Name: Interworld Electronics

Contact Name: Allan Rosen

Telephone: 03 9593 7555