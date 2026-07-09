If the first phase of Australia’s industrial electronics story was about electrification, instrumentation and early control, the second phase has been about integration.

Over the past four decades, programmable logic controllers, variable speed drives, SCADA, distributed control systems, industrial networking and robotics have reshaped the way Australian plants and infrastructure operate.

For Australian manufacturers, this shift has never been only about buying the latest technology. It has also been about making new systems work with long-lived assets, limited specialist labour, remote operating environments and the realities of capital budgets. That is why the recent history of industrial electronics in Australia is also a story of repair, retrofit and integration.

PLCs bring flexibility to the plant floor

The spread of programmable logic controllers, or PLCs, marked one of the most important turning points in Australian industry. Instead of relying almost entirely on hard-wired relay logic for sequencing and interlocking, manufacturers could implement control in programmable devices, making systems more flexible and easier to modify as production needs changed.

That flexibility mattered in sectors such as food processing, packaging, water treatment, sugar milling, mining conveyors and general manufacturing, where plants often evolve in stages. PLCs reduced the need to rebuild entire control cabinets whenever a line was changed or expanded. They also shifted the maintenance skill base, requiring electricians and technicians to become comfortable with software logic, diagnostics and communication protocols alongside motors, relays and contactors.

Even so, older systems did not disappear overnight. Across Australia, PLCs were often introduced one line or one process at a time. The result is familiar today: many sites still contain a layered mix of relay logic, analogue instrumentation, mature PLC platforms and modern networked controls operating side by side.

Drives and power electronics change operations

Variable speed drives have had an equally important impact. As plants looked for better energy performance, smoother process control and reduced mechanical stress, solid-state drives became standard across pumps, fans, compressors, mixers and conveyors. Instead of running at fixed output and relying on throttling or mechanical compromise, equipment could now match speed to process demand.

For Australia, that was particularly significant. Large pumping systems, extensive materials handling and energy-intensive processing made efficient motor control highly valuable. Drives improved starting performance, lowered shock loading, reduced wear and often delivered substantial energy savings in partial-load applications.

They also expanded the importance of power electronics in everyday industry. Maintenance teams increasingly had to deal with control boards, inverters, cooling systems, encoder feedback, firmware settings and harmonic issues rather than purely mechanical faults. This helped create strong demand for specialist repair and refurbishment capability, especially as older drive platforms became obsolete.

SCADA and the rise of central visibility

If PLCs changed machine-level control, SCADA transformed the way entire operations were supervised. Supervisory control and data acquisition systems allowed operators to monitor alarms, trends, status information and remote equipment from central locations, giving plants and infrastructure operators a much wider view of performance.

In Australia, geography made that especially valuable. Water networks, power systems, mining sites and export infrastructure are often spread across large distances, so central visibility and remote intervention became major operational advantages. Industrial electronics therefore became closely tied to telemetry, remote terminal units, communications networks and later industrial Ethernet systems.

The control room revolution also changed decision-making. Once operators and engineers could view process behaviour in real time, maintenance and optimisation became more data-driven. Alarm management, trend analysis and diagnostics helped electronics move from being a hidden support layer to an active source of operational intelligence.

Integration becomes the real challenge

One of the defining features of industrial electronics in Australia has been the need to integrate across generations of technology. Local plants rarely replace everything at once. Instead, they connect new HMIs to older PLCs, fit modern drives to established motors and switchboards, and update SCADA platforms while legacy field devices remain in service.

This is one reason systems integration has become so important in the local market. The real challenge is often not installing a single new piece of technology, but making old and new systems work together safely and reliably. In practice, that may involve redesigning control panels around discontinued parts, adapting serial communications to Ethernet networks, or refurbishing equipment to support a staged migration.

This kind of lifecycle engineering rarely attracts the same attention as greenfield robotics or high-profile digital transformation programs, but it is central to how Australian industry modernises. In many plants, uptime depends less on headline innovation than on the ability to bridge technical eras.

Robotics and smart manufacturing

Robotics has become increasingly important as Australian manufacturers seek greater productivity, consistency and resilience. Robots are now used for welding, palletising, picking, machine tending and other repetitive or physically demanding tasks, while collaborative robots are opening new opportunities in smaller and more flexible production settings.

However, the Australian pattern has generally been pragmatic rather than revolutionary. Many businesses are not building fully automated “lights-out” factories. Instead, they are using robotics and automation to support skilled labour, reduce physical strain, improve quality and make better use of limited technical staff.

This has broadened the meaning of industrial electronics. It now includes not only traditional controls and instrumentation, but also machine vision, servo systems, safety controllers, networked sensors and digital production data. In effect, electronics have become the nervous system of the modern factory.

Industry 4.0 in Australian conditions

Industry 4.0 gave a new label to trends already underway: more sensing, more connectivity, more data and more software layered over physical assets. In Australia, this has developed less as a sudden revolution than as a practical extension of existing control and maintenance infrastructure.

Sensors now feed information not only to local controllers but also to historians, dashboards, cloud-connected systems and enterprise platforms. Drives, PLCs and SCADA systems increasingly sit within broader digital architectures that support predictive maintenance, energy monitoring, production analysis and traceability.

This shift has strategic implications. Once electronics become data-producing assets, the focus expands beyond whether a machine can run automatically. Manufacturers also need to consider data quality, cybersecurity, network reliability and the skills required to convert information into action.

Repair, refurbishment and the future

One of the clearest lessons from Australia’s industrial electronics story is that asset life matters. Plants, mills, ports, utilities and transport systems often operate equipment for decades, and their control architectures evolve unevenly over time. That makes repairability and refurbishment strategically important, especially when OEM support ends, parts become scarce or replacement would create new integration risks.

In many cases, replacing an obsolete board, drive or controller is not a simple swap. It may trigger changes to interfaces, compliance settings, operator training, spare parts holdings and maintenance procedures. Refurbishment or staged retrofit often provides the safer path, preserving production continuity while buying time for a more comprehensive upgrade.

That is why repair and refurbishment should be seen as part of Australia’s modernisation story, not as an alternative to it. As manufacturers and infrastructure operators pursue digitisation under real-world constraints, the firms that can bridge old and new technologies will remain essential.

The next chapter

The future of industrial electronics in Australia will be shaped by decarbonisation, electrification, robotics, secure industrial networking and the continuing convergence of operational technology with digital systems. Renewable energy infrastructure, smarter logistics and more autonomous operations will all depend on robust control, sensing and power electronics.

Yet the most likely future is not one in which the old industrial base disappears and a fully digital one replaces it. The more realistic Australian pathway is layered modernisation: brownfield upgrades, selective automation, deeper sensing, stronger analytics and continued reliance on engineering firms that understand how to keep mixed-generation assets operating productively.

That has been the pattern for decades, and it remains the clearest theme in the national history of industrial electronics.

Rom-Control – New life for your Industrial Electronic assets

www.rom-control.com.au