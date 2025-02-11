Industrial electronic asset obsolescence: Understanding “proactive refurbishment”

Image: Rom-Control

In the fast-paced world of technology, industrial electronic asset obsolescence poses a significant challenge for manufacturers and automation sectors. Critical components like Variable Speed Drives (VSDs), Programmable Logic Controllers (PLCs), and Human-Machine Interfaces (HMIs) are essential for operational efficiency. However, as their lifespans are threatened by obsolescence, companies must reevaluate their strategies.

What is Asset Obsolescence?

Asset obsolescence occurs when electronic equipment loses its functionality and usability over time. This decline can be attributed to technological advancements, evolving industry standards, and the scarcity of spare parts. Organisations using outdated systems face severe consequences, including increased downtime, rising operational costs, and potential safety hazards.

Key Causes of Obsolescence

Technological Advancements: Rapid innovation makes older equipment less efficient, driving businesses to upgrade to new models with enhanced features and performance. Changing Industry Standards: Evolving standards in performance and safety can render older equipment obsolete if they no longer comply. Limited Support and Service: As manufacturers discontinue support for older models, finding replacement parts or technical assistance becomes increasingly difficult. Market Demand: Shifting customer needs can make older equipment inadequate for operational requirements, necessitating investment in newer technologies.

Consequences of Obsolescence

The consequences of industrial electronic asset obsolescence are significant:

Increased Downtime : Aging equipment is more susceptible to failures, causing costly production delays.

: Aging equipment is more susceptible to failures, causing costly production delays. Higher Maintenance Costs : Scarcity of parts drives up repair costs, with companies often paying a premium for obsolete components.

: Scarcity of parts drives up repair costs, with companies often paying a premium for obsolete components. Operational Inefficiency : Older systems may struggle to integrate with modern technologies, leading to inefficient processes and reduced productivity.

: Older systems may struggle to integrate with modern technologies, leading to inefficient processes and reduced productivity. Safety Risks: Outdated systems may lack crucial safety features, jeopardising worker safety and operational integrity.

Strategies to Mitigate Obsolescence

To combat obsolescence, businesses can adopt several proactive strategies:

Regular Assessment: Conduct routine evaluations to identify potential obsolescence issues before they worsen. Invest in Refurbishment: Collaborating with specialised companies, such as Rom Control, can help extend the life of assets through electronic equipment refurbishment, providing a cost-effective alternative to new equipment and reducing waste. Embrace New Technologies: Integrating IoT devices and AI can enhance efficiency and prolong the life of existing assets. Create a Pool of Working Spares: Cataloguing assets and promptly repairing failed equipment ensures a pool of available spares for rapid deployment. Develop a Replacement Plan: A strategic replacement plan aids budgeting for upgrades and minimises obsolescence impacts. This plan could include electronic equipment refurbishment of legacy hardware for use as backup spares.

Conclusion

In summary, industrial electronic asset obsolescence is a pressing issue that directly impacts productivity, safety, and operational efficiency. By comprehending this challenge and implementing proactive strategies, businesses can manage their assets effectively and thrive in a constantly evolving technological environment. Embracing electronic equipment refurbishment and new technologies enables organisations to navigate obsolescence challenges and maintain a competitive edge.

About Rom Control

Since 2007, Rom Control has repaired and refurbished nearly 10,000 industrial electronic assets across various sectors, including renewable energy, mining, and manufacturing. We extend the life of costly electronic equipment for a fraction of OEM replacement costs, often delivering faster turnaround times. Mention this article when you reach out for a 5% discount on your first order.

Contact us: www.rom-control.com.au or rc@rom-control.com.au