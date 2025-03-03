Indo Pacific 2025 to unite industry, government and defence

Image: AMDA

In November industry, government and defence will come together at the 2025 Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition, for updates on major programs, discussion of challenges and opportunities and engagement on how Australian industry can provide maritime capability of all kinds for the Australian Defence Force.

The 2025 Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition, set for Sydney’s International Convention Centre in Darling Harbor from 4-6 November, will host the Royal Australian Navy’s own Sea Power Conference, around 90 maritime conferences, symposia and presentations and more than 800 industry exhibitors from more than 20 nations.

In a packed three-day program, the program and industry exhibition will address everything from advances in ship design and maintenance to small-boat operations, helicopters and autonomous air and sea vehicles, and the thousands of technologies that allow Defence to train, operate and support its equipment and personnel at sea and on land.

Held every two years since 2000, Indo Pacific has become Australia’s largest and most effective platform for engagement between industry, government, academia and navy. More than an exhibition, it is a meeting of the international civil and defence maritime community.

Indo Pacific 2023 saw 176 industry, defence and academic delegations from 46 nations, with 48 Chiefs of Navy, Counterparts or Representatives.

In addition to its Sea Power Conference, the Royal Australian Navy uses Indo Pacific as both a recruitment and industry engagement tool.

“What I really like about Indo Pacific 2023 is the opportunity to talk to our industry partners, to introduce them to the men and women of the Royal Australian Navy and to find opportunities to strengthen our Navy’s capability, which ultimately means we’ve got a stronger Navy and a much stronger nation,” said Chief of Navy Australia, Vice Admiral Mark Hammond, during the 2023 event.

For industry, Indo Pacific 2023 is a chance to spend three days surrounded by the key players in the region’s maritime community, and to take advantage of an event specifically crafted to help them promote their products and services.

The combination of Navy, Defence, industry and civil programs attracts and engages personnel at all levels, from Chief of Navy and chief executive officers of major prime contractors to ministers, government agency personnel, uniformed and civil technical specialists, acquisition program personnel, those who conceive and build today’s cutting-edge technologies, and those who may one day operate them. It has proven the drawcard that brings defence, industry, government and academia together as a community of knowledge-sharing agencies, in the national interest.

The 2025 Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition will run from 4-6 November at the International Convention Centre, Darling Harbour, Sydney. For more information see www.indopacificexpo.com.au