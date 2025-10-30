Australia’s largest maritime industry event opens in Sydney next week, celebrating 25 years of advancing sovereign capability through global collaboration and technological exchange.

Since its inception in 2000, the Indo Pacific International Maritime Exposition has become the region’s leading forum for maritime technology, strategic dialogue and industry cooperation.

The three-day event at the International Convention Centre Sydney, running from 4–6 November, connects government, defence and industry to strengthen Australia’s maritime security and sovereign capability.

Indo Pacific 2025 is set to be the biggest edition yet. The fourteenth iteration will feature more than 900 exhibitor companies – a 330 per cent increase since its inaugural event – alongside over 100 forums and technical sessions led by 40 expert convenors.

It will also host 240 official delegations from 58 nations, with 49 Chiefs of Navy or their representatives attending. Dedicated pavilions will showcase every Australian state and territory, alongside international displays from the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Poland, South Korea and Japan.

The Royal Australian Navy will once again take centre stage, presenting the 14th Indo-Pacific Sea Power Conference. This year’s theme, Strength at Sea = Security and Prosperity at Home, underscores the link between maritime capability and national resilience.

Innovation will also take the spotlight, with the return of the Innovation Pitchfest and Awards. The 2025 program offers a $130,000 prize pool, tipping total scholarships awarded by event organiser AMDA Foundation past $1 million – investment that helps turn Australian ingenuity into future defence capability.

“Over the past 25 years, Indo Pacific has grown into a globally recognised event that reflects the importance of Australia’s maritime sector and the need for defence and industry to work closely to propel this sector forward,” said Justin Giddings, chief executive of AMDA Foundation.

“Working alongside the Royal Australian Navy, we’ve built an event that’s not just about showcasing capability, it’s about creating real conversations and opportunities that help shape the future of maritime security.”

Following record attendance in 2023, Indo Pacific 2025 is expected to set new benchmarks for engagement and scale. As Australia continues its strategic defence transformation, the event provides a timely platform to connect, collaborate and shape the maritime future.

The Indo Pacific 2025 International Maritime Exposition is presented with the Royal Australian Navy and principal sponsor, the NSW Government through Investment NSW.