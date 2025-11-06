With record attendance achieved each day, Indo Pacific 2025 concluded as the largest edition in the event’s 25-year journey.

The milestone underscores the growing importance of the region’s flagship maritime exposition and its role in shaping strategic industry dialogue.

Indo Pacific 2025 featured:

Over 900 participating exhibitor organisations

24 per cent international exhibition participation

Capability pavilions representing every Australian state and territory

International pavilions from six nations: the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, New Zealand, South Korea and Japan

More than 100 conferences, symposia and presentations

240 expected delegations from 58 nations

39 Chiefs of Navy or equivalent counterparts

15 Chief of Navy representatives

From the opening breakfast to the exhibition floor, conferences and networking functions, feedback confirmed that Indo Pacific 2025 successfully delivered on its mission to be a premier engagement platform for the Australian and international maritime defence community.

“This has been the most significant Indo Pacific event to date, and a proud moment for Australia’s maritime industry,” said Justin Giddings, CEO of Indo Pacific 2025 organiser AMDA Foundation. “We’ve seen outstanding participation from industry, government and defence stakeholders, and the quality of engagement has been exceptional.”

Mr Giddings acknowledged the strong partnership with the Royal Australian Navy and the support of Principal Sponsor, the NSW Government, in helping deliver a world-class event.

He also extended special thanks to the NSW Police for their professionalism and dedication throughout the week.

“We unreservedly thank the NSW Police for keeping everyone who attended Indo Pacific 2025 safe and allowing this important event to continue to thrive in its purpose, showcasing Australian industry to the world.”