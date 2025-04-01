Indigenous welders invited to showcase cultural creativity on a global stage

Image: Weld Australia

Weld Australia and HERA are calling on Indigenous artists from Australia and New Zealand to submit their welded artworks for inclusion in the International Institute of Welding (IIW) 2025 Digital Collection Welded Art Photographic Exhibition: Progressing Biodiversity.

This global exhibition will highlight the deep cultural significance of biodiversity through Indigenous perspectives, showcasing welded artworks that explore heritage, traditions, and the relationship between people and the natural world.

The collection will be launched at the IIW Annual Assembly in Genoa, Italy, from 22 to 27 June 2025, providing artists with an unparalleled international platform.

According to Geoff Crittenden, CEO of Weld Australia, this is a rare opportunity for Indigenous artists to share their culture and stories with a worldwide audience.

“Welding is so much more than a trade—it is an art form, a tool for storytelling, and a way to connect with history and culture. This exhibition is about celebrating Indigenous creativity and showcasing the powerful connection between welding, culture, and biodiversity,” said Crittenden.

“The IIW Digital Collection provides a truly global stage for artists to share their work. Not only will selected pieces be displayed at the IIW Annual Assembly, but they’ll also be promoted through IIW’s vast international networks. This is a fantastic chance for Indigenous artists to gain worldwide recognition for their craftsmanship.”

Since 2019, the IIW has hosted five welded art photographic exhibitions, proving that welding is not just a technical skill but a powerful medium for artistic expression. This exhibition is a non-competitive, informal platform that encourages participation from artists of all levels, including professional welders, hobbyists, students, blacksmiths, and educators.

“Biodiversity is at the heart of Indigenous culture—caring for Country is a responsibility passed down through generations. By incorporating this theme into welded art, we hope to spark conversations about sustainability, environmental protection, and the importance of Indigenous knowledge in protecting ecosystems,” Crittenden said.

How to Get Involved

Artists are invited to submit high-quality photographs of their welded artworks that reflect biodiversity, Indigenous heritage, and cultural storytelling. Each submission must include a 200-word description of the artwork, a photo of the artist, and a short biography. All entries must be submitted via the online entry form. Submissions close at 5pm on Friday 25 April 2025.

A panel from Weld Australia and HERA will assess all entries, selecting one artist from Australia and one from New Zealand to represent the region in the IIW 2025 competition.

“This is more than an exhibition—it’s a movement to recognise and celebrate Indigenous talent in the welding industry. We’re calling on Indigenous artists to share their stories, inspire others, and be part of something truly extraordinary,” Crittenden said.