Improving training for young Victorians

Young people in Reservoir are set receive more targeted support to find new training and employment opportunities, thanks to a new program made possible by the Victorian Government.

Minister for Suburban Development Ros Spence today visited Preston Reservoir Adult Community Education (PRACE) to see first hand how the Reservoir Suburban Revitalisation Board is working with local partners to support and improve adult education and youth employment opportunities.

The upcoming Linking Youth to Foundation Training (LYFT) program is aimed at young people who have had challenges with ongoing education.

The program focuses on personal development and successfully transitioning through education and onto further study, training or work – helping young people explore their aspirations and set realistic goals. LYFT has been supported by a $50,000 investment through the Labor Government’s Reservoir Suburban Revitalisation Board.

“This is another great example of our Suburban Revitalisation Boards doing a great job addressing the needs of their communities through projects that deliver major benefits for local residents,” Spence said.

LYFT builds on the success of the Pathways to Employment program, also delivered in partnership with PRACE. This program supports disadvantaged people in the Reservoir and Preston communities to prepare them for career and employment opportunities.

The Government’s Reservoir Suburban Revitalisation Board works with the community to identify critical locally-led projects to help Reservoir thrive.

Since 2021, the Government has invested more than $3.5 million across 29 Reservoir suburban revitalisation projects. These include improvements to the main Cheddar Road thoroughfare, health and welfare programs, and initiatives to promote the talents of creative community members.

For more information visit suburbandevelopment.vic.gov.au/reservoir.