Impact of the new Workplace Health and Safety regulations

Business Chamber Queensland workplace relations, people & culture general manager Joanna Minchinton said meeting workplace health and safety requirements was important to protect the welfare of their business and workforce. “It’s absolutely critical businesses are compliant with workplace health and safety obligations relevant to their business, workforce and industry– to ensure not only can their team operate in a safe workplace, but also the business is protected against any legal risk. This is one of the reasons we are heading to the Workplace Health & Safety Show in Brisbane this year – to communicate these important changes during our live session at the show,” Minchinton said.

New regulations and codes The new Code of Practice for the management of psychosocial hazards, which comes into effect from 1 April 2023, is among the new obligations employers need to familiarise themselves with. In addition, employers should understand the new protocols relating to the Fair Work Commission’s management of sexual harassment disputes. The Fair Work Commission’s new dispute resolution powers, effective from 6 March 2023, have created a new avenue for pursuing a dispute relating to sexual harassment at work. The amendments to the Paid Family and Domestic Violence (FDV) Leave Act, effective from 1 February 2023 for businesses with 14 or more employees, are also significant. “Our role is to help businesses understand the impact of these workplace obligations. It is important to support business so they can plan for the future of their business and workforce,” Minchinton explained.

Not all businesses need a dedicated in-house specialist While workplace health and safety is critical to businesses of all sizes and in all industry sectors, not every business needs to employ a dedicated workplace health and safety (WHS) expert and can instead outsource this service. “Business Chamber Queensland’s expert workplace advisory services team are well placed to support Queensland businesses to comply with workplace regulations and laws specific to their individual circumstances,” Minchinton said.