Impact of new workplace health and safety regulations

New Work Health and Safety legislation has come into effect over the past 12 months and it’s crucial that businesses of all sizes and industries know what changes mean for them and their workforce.

Business Chamber Queensland Workplace Relations, People & Culture general manager Joanna Minchinton said meeting workplace health and safety requirements was important to protect the welfare of their business and workforce.

“It’s absolutely critical that businesses are compliant with workplace health and safety obligations relevant to their business, workforce and industry– to ensure that not only can their team operate in a safe workplace, but also that the business is protected against any legal risk.

“This is one of the reasons we are heading to the Workplace Health & Safety Show in Brisbane this year – to communicate these important changes during our live session at the show,” Minchinton said.

New regulations and codes

The new Code of Practice for the management of psychosocial hazards, which comes into effect from 1 April 2023, is among the new regulations employers need to familiarise themselves with.

In addition, employers should understand the new regulations relating to the Fair Work Commission’s management of sexual harassment disputes.

The Fair Work Commission’s new dispute resolution powers, effective from 6 March 2023, have created a new avenue for pursuing a dispute relating to sexual harassment at work.

The amendments to the Paid Family and Domestic Violence (FDV) Leave Act, effective from 1 February 2023 for businesses with 14 or more employees, are also significant.

“Our role is to help businesses understand the impact of these IR legislation amendments. It is important to support business so they can plan for the future of their business and workforce,” Minchinton said.

Not all businesses need a dedicated in-house specialist

While workplace health and safety is critical to businesses of all sizes and in all industry sectors, not every business needs to employ a dedicated workplace health and safety (WHS) expert and can instead outsource this service.

“Business Chamber Queensland’s expert workplace advisory services team are well placed to support Queensland businesses to comply with workplace regulations and laws specific to their individual circumstances,” Minchinton said.

“Our role is to ensure businesses have easy access to the information and resources to remain compliant and create a safe and healthy workplace. For example, we provide details on the impact of recent Industrial Relations (IR) legislation amendments, so employers can plan for the future of their businesses and workforces”.

Connect with the Business Chamber Queensland at the Workplace Health and Safety Show

Minchinton will be presenting at the Workplace Health and Safety Show, taking place in Brisbane from 31 May to 1 June 2023.

“It is important businesses are aware of the latest rules, tips and resources relevant to their needs. We expect this event will be a valuable platform for businesses wishing to access the latest details in a supportive, engaging and collaborative environment,” she said.

Workplace health and safety is critical to current and future business operations.

“As the nature of workforces and workplaces continue to adapt as communities and markets adapt, workplace health and safety needs will continue to change. We know businesses are resilient and adaptable and will continue to operate in line with developing workplace health and safety needs, to protect their business and most of all their workforce. A safe, protected and happy workforce is only beneficial to the business,” Minchinton said.

Minchinton ’s presentation, Staying across IR changes: What businesses need to know to foster safe and healthy workplaces, is part of the Knowledge Centre line-up on 1 June 2023.

Interested professionals can view the complete program and register for free, at https://www.whsshow.com.au/brisbane.