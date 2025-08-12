Illawarra hydrogen research secures state funding

Image: malp/stock.adobe.com

The NSW Government has committed $650,000 to support critical hydrogen research at the University of Wollongong (UoW), aimed at improving pipeline safety in New South Wales and globally.

Announced by minister for innovation, science and technology Anoulack Chanthivong during a campus visit on Monday, the two-year project will focus on identifying and addressing the leading causes of hydrogen pipeline failures.

Researchers will develop risk assessment and design tools to enhance safety and reduce costs in hydrogen infrastructure.

UoW is the only institution in Australia – and one of just five globally – capable of conducting hydrogen pipeline testing of this kind.

The research aligns with the NSW Industry Policy’s Net Zero and Energy Transition mission and is expected to position the state as a leader in sustainable energy innovation.

The project will involve collaboration with Inspiring Australia NSW, Science Space and other industry stakeholders. It coincided with the launch of National Science Week at UoW, reinforcing the government’s focus on fostering innovation in the energy sector.

“As we kick-off National Science Week, the Minns Labor Government is excited to be backing critical hydrogen research with a $650,000 grant to the University of Wollongong,” Chanthivong said.

“This project sits at the intersection of our Industry Policy and Innovation Blueprint, reflecting the importance of investing in scientific research to help solve the challenges shaping the future of some of our biggest industries. The University of Wollongong has produced nation-leading and globally-recognised work on hydrogen in the past and the NSW Government is excited to see UoW, in partnership with industry, pave the way for a more sustainable and innovative future.”

Minister for the Illawarra and the South Coast Ryan Park said the funding positioned the region as “a hub for scientific innovation”.

Member for Wollongong Paul Scully said the grant built on existing local hydrogen initiatives, including the hydrogen bus trial, hydrogen-powered garbage trucks, the state’s first heavy vehicle hydrogen refuelling station and the Illawarra Hydrogen Technology Hub.