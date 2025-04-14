iLAuNCH Trailblazer and Space ISAC partner

Image: ILAUNCH

Announced at the 40th Space Symposium, Australia’s iLAuNCH Trailblazer has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC) to enhance collaboration in space technology and security.

United States based Space ISAC brings together the global space industry to strengthen preparedness and response to vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats. It enables real-time information sharing among members and serves as the central communications hub for the space sector on security and resilience matters.

This partnership establishes a framework for both organisations to pursue joint initiatives that will benefit the Australian space industry through sharing of space capabilities and cyber threat intelligence for events, publications, and training.

iLAuNCH Trailblazer, executive director, Darin Lovett highlighted the significance of this agreement.

“This landmark partnership with Space ISAC marks a significant step forward for iLAuNCH and our partners. It reflects our ongoing commitment to building a resilient and secure space ecosystem in Australia, one that is globally connected and commercially competitive.”

“With recent changes to ITAR regulations enabling smoother technology transfer, this collaboration opens the door to new international opportunities. Space ISAC’s mission to accelerate the deployment of commercial space solutions through accredited testbeds and trusted networks aligns with our goal of achieving flight heritage for Australian technologies.

“From hypersonic wind tunnels to launch infrastructure and environmental testing, Australian capabilities are now positioned to contribute meaningfully to a trusted global supply chain serving the US and allied space efforts.”

The agreement is also set to develop cybersecurity best practices, guidelines, and regulations, and coordinate use cases for integrated and deployable space systems under AUKUS international collaboration.

In November 2024, Space ISAC announced the establishment of an Australia Global Hub to facilitate cooperation and intelligence sharing within the local space and cybersecurity communities. The hub supports Space ISAC’s broader mission to create a global watch centre, reducing threats to space missions and critical infrastructure.

“The further expansion of Space ISAC into Australia aligns with our global vision of enhancing space sector security. This collaboration with iLAuNCH will drive information sharing and collective action to mitigate threats and strengthen resilience in space operations,” said Space ISAC, executive director Erin Miller.