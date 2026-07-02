The C6 cleanroom energy chain with new e-spin guide system allows for abrasion-resistant travels over distances of up to 30 metres and has been awarded ISO Class 1 by Fraunhofer IPA.

Whether in microelectronics, semiconductor or battery production, it is essential that surroundings are free from particles and that processes work with maximum reliability. With increasing automation and systems that constantly grow, the routes for material transport are also becoming longer. A key challenge is to ensure a reliable supply of energy and data while minimising particle emissions. Busbar systems do not transmit data; energy chains usually require complex extraction systems for microparticles.

igus now offers a solution for this. With the C6 energy chain certified by the Fraunhofer IPA according to ISO Class 1 in combination with the new e-spin upper run guide wheel, the system permits compact and durable energy supply in cleanrooms – even for travels of up to 30 metres.

In modern semiconductor factories, silicon wafers undergo numerous process steps – from lithography to etching to metallisation. Due to the strict requirements for cleanliness and freedom from particles, manual transport within the cleanroom is not feasible. Instead, automated systems transport the wafer cassettes over long distances more safely and efficiently. One example is overhead hoist transport (OHT), a rail system that moves the cassettes under the ceiling. Although this saves cleanroom space, it presents design engineers with a challenge – supplying the OHT with power and data.

“The demand for a cleanroom-compatible, durable and cost-effective alternative is correspondingly high in the industry,” said Kira Weller, product manager for e-chains and cleanroom expert at igus.

Rolling instead of gliding with new e-spin guide system

To solve this dilemma, igus has developed a special guide system called e-spin for the C6 cleanroom energy chain. It consists of guide wheels that, like all igus energy chains, are made of tribologically optimised high-performance plastic, optimised for friction and wear. The wheels are located between the upper and lower run of the energy chain. As a result, the chain parts roll on top of each other instead of gliding, without further particle emissions.

“Thanks to the e-spin system, the energy chains can be used in production within a cleanroom without the need for an extraction unit. This allows design engineers to reduce the complexity of energy supply in transport systems and save costs in the process,” said Weller.

The e-chain expert on the igus website helps users save time while configuring the energy chain system. With the high-performance plastic, the system consisting of C6 energy chain and guide wheels is abrasion-resistant, low-maintenance and durable. Laboratory tests in collaboration with the Fraunhofer IPA confirm that the system achieves the highest cleanroom Class ISO 1 at a speed of 0.5m/s.

Supported by Australian distribution

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