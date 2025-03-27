Igus e-chains: Game-changer for ports of the future

Longer and longer travels, higher dynamics, short load cycles, zero failures: the new P4HD.56R fulfils these requirements - and offers maximum economic efficiency. Image: Treotham

With a unique 4-year guarantee, igus e-chains from are becoming the preferred choice for port operators worldwide, ensuring future-proof, high-performance crane operations.

Seaports worldwide face growing pressure to modernise as larger ships demand faster handling times. To meet these challenges, operators are shifting from festoon systems to energy chains. Motion plastics specialist igus has now equipped its 2,000th ship-to-shore (STS) crane with e-chains, enhancing efficiency and reliability.

Over 80% of global trade relies on maritime transport, with annual growth expected at 2.4% until 2029. Ports must upgrade infrastructure to accommodate increasing demand, yet traditional festoon systems pose challenges. These looped cables struggle with higher speeds and longer crane travels, requiring complex motorisation. Synchronisation issues and excessive tensile loads increase the risk of breakdowns, making energy chains a superior alternative.

igus e-chains offer multiple benefits over festoons. Made of high-performance plastic, they resist weathering and radiation while ensuring reliable operation at speeds up to 10m/s. Integrated rollers reduce friction, enabling higher payloads and acceleration while cutting drive energy consumption by 57%. Their modular design allows easy cable replacements, crucial in fast-evolving technological landscapes.

The heavy-duty energy chain is to run trouble-free for up to 15 years

Heavy-duty models like the P4HD.56.R provide exceptional durability, achieving over 200,000 km in running performance with a 15-year service life. A clevis-and-tongue design ensures stability under heavy loads, while tribologically optimised materials minimise wear. Additionally, igus offers smart monitoring with i.Sense sensors, enabling real-time diagnostics and predictive maintenance. This reduces downtime, extends crane life, and improves cost efficiency.

“The energy chain is particularly robust and, thanks to its sensor technology, prepared for Industry 4.0 trends, such as predictive maintenance. This combination significantly increases STS crane reliability.”

