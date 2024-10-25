ICN Platform: The gateway to a ‘Future Made in Australia’

Emeritus Professor Roy Green AM author of The Green Report: ICN Past Present and Future. Image: ICN

The Industry Capability Network connects local suppliers with projects via its Gateway by ICN platform, promoting Australian manufacturing and supporting the Future Made in Australia Act to boost economic growth and sustainability.

Industry Capability Network (ICN) is an independent organisation aimed at connecting local suppliers with projects across Australia and New Zealand.

The principal objective of the ICN is to promote and facilitate the participation of Australian and New Zealand industries in supplying products and services for projects that offer economic benefits.

ICN achieves this by acting as an intermediary, addressing market failures in buyer-seller transactions.

This role includes helping local suppliers gain fair opportunities to compete for public and private projects and assisting purchasers in finding suitable suppliers.

ICN also supports government initiatives by ensuring local participation in infrastructure, defence, and resource projects.

Through its online platform, Gateway, ICN enables businesses to register capabilities and search for relevant projects.

On the project side, Gateway helps project managers to find suppliers that meet their needs while encouraging local companies to expand their networks and enhance their business prospects.

“Our primary role is to support local industries by facilitating fair and reasonable access to projects and opportunities, ultimately fostering economic prosperity and local jobs,” explained ICN general manager, Louise Wakefield.

By fostering partnerships between government bodies, industry leaders, and local suppliers, ICN plays a vital role in boosting domestic manufacturing capabilities and ensuring Australian businesses are competitive in global markets.

Earlier this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese introduced the Future Made in Australia Act, a new legislative framework aimed at enhancing local manufacturing and driving economic growth.

Wakefield explained that ICN can play a crucial role as a delivery partner for the Future Made in Australia Act by leveraging its network and expertise to support the Act’s objectives.

“Our role within Future Made in Australia is to serve as a gateway for local businesses, providing access to vital information and opportunities driven by government policy,” she said.

“With over 40 years of experience, we are well-positioned to take on this responsibility.

“ICN is ideally positioned to help businesses identify complementary capabilities or direct supply opportunities for specific projects.”

Unveiled at the Queensland Media Club earlier this year, the Act includes a $22.7 billion investment over the next decade into key areas such as renewable hydrogen, green metals, critical minerals processing, and clean energy manufacturing.

The strategy features a National Interest Framework to guide public investment, focusing on net zero transformation and economic resilience.

Throughout its history, ICN has facilitated more than $53 billion worth of projects for Australian and New Zealand companies.

“This success is largely attributed to our core platform, Gateway by ICN, and our Industry Specialists, who assists project proponents in breaking down large-scale initiatives into smaller, manageable work packages,” said Wakefield.

Wakefield explained that this approach enables small businesses to bid on and secure these packages, ensuring fair distribution of opportunities.

“Building on this, we are ready to be a key delivery partner for the Future Made in Australia policy by focusing on maximising local content and strengthening supply chains in key priority areas,” she said.

“We are also committed to reducing Australia’s reliance on overseas products and services.”

Aligning with the Act’s goal of boosting domestic green manufacturing, ICN can help companies integrate and align with these sustainability objectives.

“Additionally, we play a significant role in the net zero transition. With a dedicated climate team, we help businesses prepare for and thrive through this transition,” said Wakefield.

“This includes supporting their understanding of Scope 3 emissions, now mandatory for reporting, and assisting major project owners in identifying supply chain participants who are already taking steps towards net zero, as well as those who need support to get started.

“We’ve already seen great traction in this area – our upcoming webinar on the subject attracted 650 businesses almost immediately.”

ICN systems

ICN utilises several key databases to support local businesses and projects effectively.

The company’s database is a resource featuring around 100,000 companies. It plays a crucial role in connecting local suppliers with relevant project opportunities.

As the database continually grows, it serves as a tool for both businesses seeking new contracts and government bodies requiring detailed information to support their economic development strategies.

ICN’s new initiative, the Climate Readiness Database focuses on mapping Australian supply chains based on their preparedness for climate action.

It identifies businesses that are already engaging in climate initiatives or can begin, thereby aiding the transition towards net zero emissions.

This resource is instrumental in helping businesses align with sustainability goals and informing project owners about the climate readiness of potential supply chain participants.

“This capability allows us to map Australian supply chains in terms of their climate readiness, providing valuable insights,” said Wakefield.

“Additionally, our ESG and climate specialists are available to support these activities, ensuring businesses are well-equipped for the transition to sustainability.”

Gateway by ICN lists major projects and enables smaller enterprises to bid on specific work packages.

This database ensures that smaller businesses have a fair opportunity to participate in big projects, fostering an inclusive and competitive environment.

Together, these databases support efficient project delivery, enhance local business opportunities, and contribute to the overall economic development and sustainability goals of the region.

“Ideally, these databases exist to support local industries by facilitating access to projects, ensuring they have full, fair, and reasonable opportunities,” said Wakefield.

Ultimately, ICN plays a crucial role in advancing Australian manufacturing and economic growth by connecting local suppliers with major projects and facilitating access to opportunities aligned with national priorities.

Through its network and platforms, ICN has contributed to project facilitation and has supported local industries in becoming competitive and resilient.

This supports the goals of the Future Made in Australia Act, driving economic progress and industry innovation.