ICN National to acquire Queensland Manufacturing Institute (QMI)

Image: Africa Studio/stock.adobe.com

Queensland Manufacturing Institute (QMI), a cornerstone of manufacturing support in Queensland since 1993, is pleased to announce its acquisition by the ICN National Office following a strategic review.

This milestone marks a significant step in enhancing connections between local manufacturers and major national projects.

“With this acquisition, QMI will further enhance its ability to connect manufacturers with opportunities in vital sectors right across Australia, including defence. The integration will also drive efficiencies through shared resources,” said Paul Hodgson, QMI Chair.

In 2007, QMI became the Qld licensee for ICN, with a strong and trusted partnership delivering billions of dollars of work for Queensland businesses. Over the decades, QMI and ICN together have navigated economic transformations while championing local supply chains in an increasingly complex global landscape.

In the 2023-2024 financial year alone, the partnership delivered an impressive $1.8 billion of work for local Queensland businesses. Leadership of the QMI team will transition to ICN National from 1 July 2025.

For ICN National, Queensland represents a region with a strong pipeline of major project opportunities.

“The acquisition provides an opportunity to create greater consistency and efficiency nationally to meet the needs of both suppliers and project owners,” said Derek Lark, Chair of ICN National.

“We are committed to empowering the experienced QMI team to continue growing local industry and help create more local jobs. Their work alignsstrongly with ICN’s mission to build sovereign supply chains by connecting capable local suppliers to major projects,” said Warren Jansen, CEO ICN National.

In a world of geopolitical uncertainty and an impending wave of national investment in defence, energy, mining, infrastructure, and the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games, strong foundations for sovereign manufacturing and local capability have never been more critical. QMI and ICN National share a commitment to ensuring that these investments translate into real economic benefits – more revenue for local businesses, highly skilled jobs, and thriving regional economies.

This partnership underscores the strength in unity, positioning ICN National and QMI to deliver better outcomes for Queensland businesses.