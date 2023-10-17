ICN Clean Energy & Manufacturing Summit 2023

With manufacturing companies across Australia and New Zealand increasingly looking for opportunities to tap into the growing sustainable energy industry, there’s no better time for the Industry Capability Network (ICN) to bring suppliers and projects together in a premier virtual event.

The ICN Clean Energy & Manufacturing Summit aims to connect industry leaders, government representatives and key stakeholders in the manufacturing and clean energy sectors.

“This is a great opportunity to explore the latest clean energy policies and initiatives, gain insights into manufacturing opportunities, learn about successful renewable energy projects and connect with industry professionals and peak bodies,” ICN National Office, CEO Warren Jansen said.

“ICN is proud to provide a platform for knowledge sharing, collaboration, and networking, with a focus on driving sustainable growth and innovation in the Australian clean energy industry.”

“This event complements our partnership with Climate Clever, a small, 100% Australian-owned tech company that help Australian businesses take affordable climate action.

Keynote Speaker: The Hon Jenny McAllister, Assistant Minister for Climate Change and Energy leads an impressive list of speakers, which includes:

· Dr Vanessa Rauland, CEO, ClimateClever

· Jocelyn Cooper: Department of Industry, Science and Research

· Paul Hodgson: CEO, Scaling Green Hydrogen Cooperative Research Centre

· Wes Horwood: Head of Future Projects at CS Energy

· Dr Neil Thompson: Managing Director of ITM Power

· Phil Richardson, General Manager New Energy Projects

· Bettina Venner: Manager Supply Chain Development and Head of ICN SA

“By getting involved, either as a sponsor or attendees, you’ll get access to industry leaders as well as the chance to engage with influential decision-makers, government officials, and the experts driving the clean energy agenda in Australia,” Warren said.

“Connect with potential partners, clients, and suppliers through virtual breakout rooms, and one-on-one meetings, all while showcasing your own capabilities.

ICN has secured a major sponsor in the Department of Industry, Science and Research, with other sponsors to be confirmed.

“As a sponsor, you’ll be able to present your organisation in the best possible light to industry and government heavyweights, as well as the wider manufacturing audience.

“You’ll also be able to introduce your company to a diverse Australian supply chain and explore potential business opportunities.”

“And for attendees the summit will help you stay up to date with the latest clean energy policies, investment trends and technological advancements.”

ICN is hosting the summit hot off the success of its virtual Defence Day earlier this year, where more than 350 attendees heard from from major players in the Defence industry, including Government, Defence Primes, tender writing experts BidWrite, and representatives from ICN.

“The virtual nature of the summit means you don’t have to worry about time take away from work or the cost of flights and accommodation,” Warren said. For more information about becoming a sponsor, or registering for the event, visit the ICN Clean Energy & Manufacturing Summit website.