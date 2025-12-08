The Bulk Handling Technical Conference & Expo (BULK2026) has announced the International Cargo Handling Co-ordination Association (ICHCA) Australia has joined the event as an official Industry Partner.

The partnership reinforces BULK2026’s commitment to driving safer, more efficient and future-focused outcomes across the bulk solids handling sector.

ICHCA Australia is part of the global ICHCA International network, a long-standing authority on cargo handling safety and standards. ICHCA represents the nation’s interests at ICHCA International and other global forums, ensuring Australian perspectives contribute to worldwide improvements in cargo safety and logistics performance.

Its membership base spans individuals, operators, businesses and industry leaders across freight movement, logistics and cargo operations, all aligned under a common goal: raising safety benchmarks and strengthening industry capability.

ICHCA’s involvement brings additional depth to BULK2026, particularly around safe operations, evolving regulations, and global best practice.

“ICHCA is an independent, not-for-profit organisation, dedicated to improving cargo safety handling and movement worldwide, and we’re thrilled to be joining BULK2026 as an industry partner,” ICHCA Chair Scott McKay said.

“The event brings the entire bulk handling community together, creating space for conversations that strengthen cargo safety across the sector.

“We’re proud to support an initiative that encourages collaboration and practical innovation.”

General Manager – Events at Prime Creative Media Siobhan Rocks said the partnership will broaden the conversations taking place on the show floor.

“BULK2026 is all about bringing together the organisations and specialists shaping the future of bulk handling. Having ICHCA Australia join us strengthens that mission,” Rocks said.

“ICHCA’s presence builds even more value for exhibitors and delegates looking to stay ahead of safety expectations, operational challenges and global trends. It enhances our ability to connect innovation with practical, real-world application across the entire bulk handling ecosystem.”

The partnership signals a strong alignment between BULK2026 and ICHCA Australia, both dedicated to supporting an industry where safety, performance and collaboration remain central.

With ICHCA Australia now officially onboard, BULK2026, to held on September 16-17, 2026, at the Melbourne Convention & Exhibition Centre is shaping up as a landmark event for the bulk handling community.

