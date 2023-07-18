iBase’s AMS312 compact expandable fanless system

The iBase AMS312 is a compact and expandable fanless system designed for versatile industrial applications. Powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3 desktop processors with a 35W TDP, this system delivers reliable and efficient performance.

The AMS312 features the IBASE MB310 customized board and offers a front removable drive bay for HDD/SSD, providing convenient storage options. It also includes 1x PCI-E (x8) and 1x PCI-E (x4) expansion slots for additional flexibility in expanding the system’s capabilities.

With over/under/reverse voltage protection, the AMS312 ensures the safety and stability of the system in challenging operating conditions. It supports DIN-rail mount and wall mount options, allowing for easy installation and integration into different environments.

Equipped with TPM 2.0, the AMS312 provides enhanced security for data protection. The system’s rear panel external I/O features multiple connectivity options, including HDMI, DisplayPort, USB ports, audio jack, Ethernet ports, and serial ports, enabling seamless integration with various devices and peripherals.

Built with an aluminum and steel construction, the AMS312 offers durability and reliability in industrial settings. It supports desktop or wall mounting, and optional DIN-rail mounting for flexible installation.

With its compact size of 275mm (W) x 150mm (D) x 117mm (H) and a weight of 3.5kg, the AMS312 is designed to fit in space-constrained environments without compromising performance.

It operates reliably in a wide temperature range of -10°C to 60°C with airflow or -10°C to 50°C without airflow, making it suitable for demanding industrial applications.

Certified with CE, LVD, and FCC Class B (TBD), the iBase AMS312 meets industry standards for safety and electromagnetic compatibility.

Overall, the iBase AMS312 combines compact design, expandability, and reliable performance, making it an ideal choice for industrial applications that require a fanless system with powerful computing capabilities.

Key features: