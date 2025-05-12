IAC to showcase the NSW space industry capabilities

Image: Gilmour Space

The NSW Government is calling on the state’s most innovative companies and research organisations to take part in the International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2025, to be held in Sydney from 29 September and 3 October.

The space industry event is expected to attract up to 10,000 attendees from more than 80 countries to Sydney, providing an opportunity to demonstrate the depth and dynamism of Australia’s space sector, with NSW at its core.

Hosted by the Space Industry Association of Australia, alongside the Australian Space Agency and NSW Government, the event will bring together the best and brightest minds in space, spanning academia, industry and government. This year’s program reflects exceptional global interest, with over 6,400 technical submissions received, and 4,100 abstracts accepted from 95 countries.

“Space is no longer a distant frontier – it is a rapidly growing industry, that is a vital part of modern life powering everyday services that we rely on,” said Investment NSW Deputy secretary Rebecca McPhee.

“With the IAC being held in Sydney for the first time, we have an incredible opportunity to showcase the best of NSW ingenuity on the global stage. This is an event that’s expected to pump $21 million into the local economy and open up future investment, trade, and export opportunities for our businesses.

“NSW is home to around 40 per cent of Australia’s space industry – our businesses are pioneering technology in advanced manufacturing, satellite systems and commercialisation of space data. The IAC in Sydney will be a great platform for NSW businesses to showcase to the world the best of our innovative capabilities”

Under the theme, Sustainable Space: Resilient Earth, the event will set the stage for critical discussion on the integral role space technologies plays in improving our everyday lives.

The NSW Government will host a dedicated exhibition space at the IAC 2025 and, through an EOI process, support up to 40 NSW businesses and research organisations with direct access to global investors and industry leaders including the heads of major space agencies such as Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) and the European Space Agency (ESA), as well as executives from leading commercial space companies.

NSW is home to pioneering companies pushing the boundaries of space technology. The NSW Government-backed Waratah Seed satellite, launched last August, has spent over 200 days in space and orbited Earth over 2,000 times. It has successfully validated technologies from nine NSW startups – ranging from satellite repair robotics to next generation solar cells. Its impact has earned it a coveted Highlight Lecture at IAC 2025, placing NSW innovation on the world stage.

The NSW Government is committed to fostering a thriving environment where space-related companies can innovate, scale, and commercialise their ground-breaking products and services.

This ambition is supported by the recently released NSW Industry Policy and the NSW Innovation Blueprint, which together lay the foundation for building a more resilient, productive and future-focused economy.

NSW businesses and research organisations interested in exhibiting their technology and showcasing their capabilities at the IAC 2025 in Sydney can register at https://www.investment.nsw.gov.au/why-nsw/focus-sectors/space/the-76th-international-astronautical-congress.