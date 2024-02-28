Hysata welcomes UN climate official to Port Kembla eclectrolyser facility

Image: Kalyakan/stock.adobe.com

Australian electrolyser company Hysata hosted executive secretary for the United Nations executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) Simon Stiell last Friday in Port Kembla.

Minister for climate change and energy the Hon Chris Bowen MP and member for Cunningham Alison Byres MP joined Mr Stiell for a tour of Hysata’s electrolyser manufacturing facility during his first official visit to Australia.

Hysata chief executive officer Paul Barrett said, “It was a huge honour for Hysata to welcome Mr Stiell, the United Nations’ leading authority on climate change to showcase our high efficiency electrolyser and manufacturing capability.”

“Mr Stiell had some incredibly insightful comments about the urgency of global climate action, and the importance of government, industry and academia working together to solve challenges,” said Barrent.

“Mr Stiell recognises that green hydrogen has a vital role to play in the deep decarbonisation of the hard-to-abate sectors such as chemical and steel manufacturing, high-grade industrial heat and heavy transportation. ”

Hysata is an Australian electrolyser company headquartered in Wollongong that is developing a completely new type of electrolyser, featuring the world’s most efficient electrolysis cell coupled with a simplified balance of plant

“We are incredibly humbled the Minister chose Hysata as an example of Australian ingenuity for Mr Stiell’s first official visit to Australia, and being able to showcase the potential of the Illawarra region in the transition to net zero,” said Barrent.

Electricity makes up most of the cost of green hydrogen and therefore, the most efficient electrolyser will deliver the lowest cost hydrogen.

Backed by leading global investors, Hysata is moving rapidly towards manufacturing at the multi- gigawatt scale needed to address climate change.