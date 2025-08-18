Hydrogen transport breakthrough launched in WA

Image: malp/stock.adobe.com

A Western Australian innovation offering a new way to store and transport hydrogen has been unveiled with the official opening of Carbon280’s Hydrilyte Technology Pilot Plant.

Energy and decarbonisation minister Amber-Jade Sanderson opened the facility, which uses patented technology designed to make hydrogen safer, cheaper and more scalable to move across the supply chain.

The process relies on suspending a metal hydride in a light mineral oil, which locks hydrogen in a solid state within the liquid. The hydrogen can then be stored indefinitely without loss, before being unlocked when required.

As a safe, pumpable liquid, the hydrogen-rich Hydrilyte can be handled using existing liquid fuel infrastructure, including pipelines, tankers and ships. Carbon280 says this has the potential to lower costs and increase safety across multiple industries, particularly in the manufacture of green iron and steel – a sector of strategic importance to WA.

Hydrilyte can also separate hydrogen from helium and store it for transport, a feature that could advance natural hydrogen projects both domestically and globally.

The company says the technology has the potential to become a hydrogen transportation method that is cost-effective, energy efficient, scalable and inherently safe.

The pilot plant has attracted backing from major investors, including Woodside Energy and UK-headquartered renewable energy and green hydrogen developer Hive Energy.

Sanderson praised the initiative, describing it as a “Made in WA success story” that underscored the state’s contribution to the global energy transition.

“Congratulations to Carbon280 on this groundbreaking project,” she said.

“This Made in WA success story is a timely demonstration of how homegrown innovation and engineering excellence can contribute to the local and global energy transition.

“It also supports advanced manufacturing, economic diversification and the creation of skilled jobs here in Western Australia.

“With its focus on improving the cost competitiveness of the hydrogen supply chain, Carbon280’s technology has the potential to have a significant impact on the hydrogen industry in Australia and across the globe.”

Carbon280’s work aligns with Western Australia’s ambitions to play a central role in the hydrogen economy, with the Hydrilyte technology offering a possible pathway to addressing challenges in storage and transportation – two of the most pressing hurdles for large-scale hydrogen adoption.