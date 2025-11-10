Motion’s agricultural customers in Victoria’s northwest rely on hydraulic-powered machines to run at full capacity when it matters most. To help make that happen, Motion’s Repair and Services team offers assessment, repair and refurbishment of pumps, motors and braking systems – helping growers get their critical equipment ready before harvest begins.

For farmers in the Murray region of Victoria, harvest season is an all-or-nothing window.

With large fleets of harvesting machines operating in tight timeframes, there’s no room for breakdowns, or delays in getting the machines serviced and ready to go.

That’s where Motion’s Repair and Services team steps in, providing assessment and refurbishment of hydraulic pumps, motors and brakes.

“We recently received a pallet of equipment from a customer near Swan Hill,” says Jarrod Hanns, National Operations Manager – Repair and Service Workshops. “It included closed and open-loop hydraulic pumps, braking components, drive motors and cylinders. Our job was to assess the condition of each unit and advise on what could be refurbished and what needed replacing.”

This is a common story for Motion in this industry and geographic area. Many agricultural operations in the region run large fleets of harvesters – some with dozens of machines. Each is packed with hydraulic components to drive wheels, operate oscillating shaking mechanisms, run conveyors belts and control linear actuators.

“These machines work hard for a few intense weeks and then sit idle for 8 or 10 months,” explains Jarrod. “So when harvest is on the horizon, growers need to know that every part is fit for duty. That means checking their spares, sending parts in for inspection, and lining up any refurbishments well before go time …

To continue reading this article, click here.