Motion’s Fluid Power Solutions (FPS) Mobile Workshops, equipped with Gates and Exitflex hydraulic hoses, deliver rapid on-site hose repair and replacement, minimising downtime and ensuring operational continuity for mining customers.

Hydraulic hose failures can significantly disrupt mine productivity and inflate operational costs.

Recognising this challenge, Motion has introduced its advanced Fluid Power Solutions (FPS) Mobile Workshops – fully equipped mobile units capable of delivering fast, reliable hydraulic hose and fitting services directly to the mining site.

Each Motion FPS Mobile Workshop is meticulously customised to meet the rigorous demands of mining environments.

They come fully stocked with an extensive range of Gates and Exitflex hoses – renowned for their exceptional durability, safety standards, and extended service life under extreme conditions.

Both brands deliver hoses designed to endure harsh mining operations, resist pressure spikes, and withstand abrasive conditions, ensuring reliability when operators need it most.

Motion’s FPS Mobile Workshop are not merely basic service vans. They feature high-specification crimpers, hose cutters, air lines, and durable storage solutions.

Ergonomic designs, air-conditioned environments, and safety-focused features such as extraction fans for rubber fumes underscore Motion’s commitment to quality and worker safety. These enhancements provide mining operations with the peace of mind that their fluid power repairs will be managed efficiently, safely, and promptly …

To read the full article, click here.