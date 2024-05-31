Hunter hydrogen hub given green light

Image: Halans Photography / stock.adobe.com

In a major step for the state’s renewables sector, the NSW Government has given planning approval to a $207.6 million hydrogen hub in the Hunter.



Minister for Climate Change and the Environment Penny Sharpe said the facility will be a regional cornerstone of the hydrogen industry.

The State Significant Development at Kooragang Island led by Origin Future Fuels is expected to begin construction in mid-2025.

The hub will initially deliver approximately 55 megawatts of electrolyser capacity by 2026, to scale up to over 1 gigawatt of capacity over the next decade.

The majority will be going to Orica’s nearby ammonium nitrate manufacturing facility to help decarbonise its operations with green hydrogen and made available to transport customers through onsite and satellite refuelling stations.

The development will save the equivalent of more than 52,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions per year from Orica’s facility.

The project will create 160 construction jobs with 10 ongoing roles.

Green hydrogen is created through electrolysis and can be used as a feedstock in industrial processes and as a fuel source in the transport sector.

Federal Member for Newcastle Sharon Claydon said the green hydrogen will play a massive role in Australia’s net zero transformation.

“I am pleased to see this important project progressing, following the $70 million investment from the Commonwealth Government.

“The Albanese Labor Government is committed to supporting carbon-intensive regions like ours to take advantage of the economic and job opportunities that come with more affordable and reliable renewable energy,” said Claydon.

The development will support the hydrogen industry in NSW by establishing a commercial-scale green hydrogen supply chain and a hydrogen refuelling network for the Hunter Region and NSW.

It has been funded by $45 million from the NSW Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water and $70 million from the Commonwealth Department of Climate Change, Energy, the Environment and Water.