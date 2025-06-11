HSS WA issues callout for local manufacturers

Image: Danai/stock.adobe.com

In line with the WA Government’s strategic objective to strengthen local procurement and manufacturing capabilities, Health Support Services (HSS) is seeking expressions of interest from local businesses capable of designing, manufacturing, and supplying high-usage, low-complexity products.

HSS provides procurement and supply chain services across the Western Australian health system, covering clinical, medical equipment, ICT, and other health-related contracts.

This initiative aims to boost participation by WA-based manufacturers in the supply of goods to WA Health, helping to shape the future of local procurement, support the growth of WA’s manufacturing sector, and improve supply chain resilience.

For more information or to submit an expression of interest, visit the Tenders WA website.

Submissions close 5pm 11 July 2025.

If you have any questions relating to the EoI, please contact:

Name: Hannah Bryant-McGovern

Title: Procurement Administrator, Procurement and Supply, Health Support Services

E-mail: Hannah.Bryant-McGovern@health.wa.gov.au

In person Briefing

Date: Monday 16 June 2025

Time: 10am Western Australia

Address: Health Support Services, 140 William Street, Perth, WA 6000

The Respondents are requested to confirm their attendance by no later than 12pm (Western Australia) on Monday 9 June 2025, by contacting Hannah Bryant-McGovern on Hannah.Bryant-McGovern@health.wa.gov.au