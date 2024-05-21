How to tell if you’ve outgrown your current software

Image: joyfotoliakid / stock.adobe.com

Does your business rely on many separate systems and apps? Is your data sitting in different places? Are your add-ons adding up?

You’re not alone. This is a common scenario for growing businesses. You started out with an accounting software solution to manage invoices and run reports. As your business grew, you started adding other systems and apps to manage inventory, sales, and customer data. Before long, you found yourself managing your business with separate apps that don’t always sync with each other at the same time.

Data is disparate, spread across different systems. Simple tasks take longer than they should. Informed decisions are slower to make. You could be ready for the next step – upgrading to cloud ERP.

What is cloud ERP?

Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system manages your entire business end-to-end on a single cloud platform. It unites financial management to CRM to inventory management and sales orders giving you complete control and real-time visibility across your entire operations.

ERP systems collect and organise data across your business – finance records, sales numbers, warehouse and fulfilment data – and brings everything together in one place. So, rather than digging around in separate databases, you can access the up-to-date information you need, when you need it, to make informed business decisions.

Cloud ERP includes closely integrated modules to address all functional areas of your business. These include Financial Management, CRM, Inventory and Distribution, Project Accounting and Business Intelligence. By integrating these modules, your management, staff, suppliers and even customers have access to real-time information. With a cloud ERP system, manual processes are automated, and you gain a system that scales as your business grows.

6 signs you’re ready for cloud ERP

More manual processes

When you started out, manual systems and processes were good enough to get you by. You might still feel like you’re doing fine. The reality is, as businesses grow, manual spreadsheets and disconnected systems can be huge barriers to profitability, productivity and ultimately growth.

When you rely on manual reporting to access information, you can’t make serious business decisions fast enough to stay ahead of competitors. There is an increased risk of errors, so critical information that is needed to move your business forward could be inaccurate. Worse still, you miss critical information all together, meaning you might negatively impact your revenue or lose out on growth opportunities.

With accurate reporting and forecasts, managers make better decisions about allocating resources to profitable products, customers, and customer segments.

More products or projects

Business growth can often be a double-edged sword as outdated systems struggle to keep up with new customer demand or onboarding additional staff. To plug the gap, businesses throw money at the problem or find clumsy workarounds that end up creating more problems than they solve.

The key is to find software that can easily grow with you. It should be easy to get new team members up to speed quickly while minimising administrative work with good automation and integration.

More customers

Without an integrated system, it’s impossible to get a complete and accurate picture of your customers, and act upon any opportunities quickly. If a business is relying on an accounting software system and their customer base is growing, they would have to deal directly with every single customer request and question. This not only takes up valuable time, but the business may not have all the important details readily at their fingertips. With a cloud ERP system, customers can access support and financial documents in real-time.

With customer data in one central place, staff can quickly give customers the answers they’re looking for and easily keep them updated. Without shared information and integration between departments, there’s simply more room for error, time delays and frustrated customers. Worst case scenario, it could lead to lost business. It’s too easy for even the best staff to give clients the wrong information or forget to loop them in.

More employees

If a business grows and needs to hire more employees, the systems they rely on may not speak to each other. When different teams are using different systems, it can lead to a lack of visibility and transparency in terms of what everyone is working on across the business. It can also create disconnection between teams. As the number of employees grow, so does the need for a single end-to-end platform that all employees can access and use. This will improve communication and collaboration between teams.

More locations

Accounting software is designed to only manage one business in the one location. While there are workarounds if you want to manage more locations, they’re far from ideal, and can result in reports that aren’t accurate or helpful. This is even trickier if there are different ownership percentages across the various entities.

A cloud ERP system will allow you to set up multiple locations and multiple companies, depending on your business needs. Using one platform, you’ll be able to separately manage customers, suppliers, and stock items for each location, and easily produce consolidated reporting according to your business structure.

More tools or add-ons

Larger businesses using accounting software generally need add-ons to satisfy departmental, operational, or financial reporting requirements. Users may need a licence for multiple add-ons, and the costs quickly add up. You’ll also need the technical expertise to integrate all these apps and spend plenty of time dealing with support from multiple vendors. When you add up licence fees and the time spent by IT to support integrating add-ons, your total cost of ownership may be more than investing in one system that meets all your needs.

On top of costs adding up, another major problem is you’ll no longer have a single source of truth for your data.

As your business grows, your business model and processes also become more uniquely complex. Add-ons might fill the gaps as you add more products, complex supply chains, more employees, locations, and customers to your business. However, off the shelf accounting software has limitations on how much it can be customised to your unique business needs. A customisable cloud ERP solution specifically designed for growing businesses can meet your needs both now and as you grow in the future.

Seeing the signs it’s time to upgrade?

BusinessHub has your back

Upgrading to an ERP system may seem like a big step, but it’s a must-do if your current software isn’t up to the task – and the sooner you make the decision, the sooner your business benefits. With the right system in place, you have the tools you need to speed up back-office functions and improve services.

Even better, a well-designed system will include a raft of tools that help you push your business forward. Analytics and reporting functions offer insight for your management team as they make decisions, cloud access gives you and your team the flexibility to work anywhere, and features like staff tracking and customer management help you spot inefficiencies and reduce lost time.

BusinessHub specialise in implementing and supporting solutions that deliver end-to-end business management capabilities, from the cloud – offering everything you need to scale and support your growing business.

For example, being cloud-based means users can access business information from any browser-based device, making it ideal for companies with multiple locations and/or a mobile workforce. It also means you can access extensive functionality and features without the need to pay for and maintain complex and expensive servers or a data centre, and with the assurance of enterprise-grade data security.

So… If you’ve spotted signs it’s time to switch to a new cloud ERP system, get in touch with BusinessHub today to find out how they can help you solve and overcome your pain points.

Visit https://businesshub.com.au or email contact@businesshub.com.au to schedule a discussion about optimising your processes today. Or call 1300 733 071.