AEM Cores, a manufacturer of transformer components, went from fragmented systems, manual processes, and lack of integration, which hindered efficiency and data accuracy, to centralised data management and streamlined workflows with the flexibility and customisation needed to better serve its specialised manufacturing operations.

By implementing ECI Software Solutions’ M1 ERP software, AEM Cores reduced material issuing time from 55 minutes to 2 minutes, while saving 54 minutes per task and boosting daily productivity by over 4 hours across 10-12 employees.

Headquartered in Adelaide, South Australia, AEM Cores is a pioneer and innovator in the transformer core technology industry. The inventor of Unicore® Technology, the company manufactures advanced machinery that produces the laminations used to create magnetic cores for transformers for its domestic and international customers.

The challenge

Prior to implementing M1 ERP software, AEM grappled with a range of operational challenges stemming from fragmented systems and manual processes across the organisation.

Naveen Gopal, Lead Production Engineer, described the pre-M1 environment as one characterised by a lack of integration, slow process and errors.

“Different departments used different programs, standalone programs and different Excel sheets to record that data. This led to inaccurate data and inefficient communication that delayed a lot of processes. There were discrepancies and errors, because we are all human,” Naveen said.

The lack of a centralised data management system made it difficult for AEM to track business performance and make informed decisions.

“Tracking the business and the performance at that point of time was challenging. It was still possible, but it was challenging,” he said.

AEM’s reliance on outdated technologies presented ongoing maintenance challenges and limited the ability for AEM to customise and scale operations.

“In this new era our customers require a lot of customisations. We were limited in our reporting and the customisation because of the old system and queries, it was very difficult to design and run a report as per our requirement,” Naveen said.

These operational inefficiencies, data inaccuracies, and technological limitations posed significant challenges for AEM, hindering the company’s ability to respond to customer needs and maintain a competitive edge in the transformer core technology industry.

The solution

As AEM felt the limitations of its fragmented, outdated systems, the company recognised the need to implement a more robust, integrated ERP solution to streamline its operations.

AEM was looking for an ERP system that could provide centralised data management, flexible and customisable reporting, and scalability to support its business goals and operations.

During the evaluation process, ECI’s M1 ERP system emerged as the clear choice for AEM.

“The key features and capabilities of M1, such as the Alora and KnowledgeSync functionality, aligned closely with what we were looking for in a new ERP solution,” Naveen said.

The flexibility and customisation offered by M1 were also crucial factors in AEM’s decision. The company wanted an efficient system that would help them plan and make more accurate business decisions.

“We also needed a system that could be scalable and help us improve the communication and collaboration between our departments,” he said.

Additionally, the strong reputation and support offered by ECI were important considerations.

“We chose ECI because of their strong industry reputation. Their proven track record of reliability and excellent customer support played a crucial role in our decision to select them as our vendor,” Naveen said.

The impact

The M1 implementation has substantially streamlined AEM’s manufacturing processes.

Prior to M1, AEM’s material issuing tasks were highly manual, taking employees 55 minutes to complete. However, with M1’s back-flushing feature, this same task was reduced to just two minutes – a remarkable 53-minute time savings per task.

“Back-flushing automates the material issuing process, where once an operation is completed, the system automatically issues all the required materials. This eliminated the need for the manual, time-consuming data entry that was previously required,” Naveen said.

This dramatic improvement in efficiency had a direct impact on AEM’s overall productivity.

Naveen calculated that this time savings equated to a productivity increase of over four hours per day across their 10-12 shop floor employees. By automating and streamlining these processes, AEM was able to redirect its valuable human resources to more value-added work, driving greater output and performance.

AEM leveraged M1’s product configuration feature to easily customise and configure its lamination designs to meet specific customer requirements. This replaced the previous reliance on multiple Microsoft Excel® spreadsheets and standalone software, improving both productivity and reducing the risk of errors compared to the manual processes.

These tangible time savings and productivity improvements have been instrumental in AEM’s ability to better serve its customers and maintain a competitive edge in the transformer core technology industry.

“The M1 system has definitely provided a significant boost to AEM’s overall efficiency and operational excellence,” Naveen said.

Author: AEM Cores