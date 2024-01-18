How the moneo IIoT Toolbox can help engineers better predict maintenance in manufacturing facilities

The moneo IIoT software platform provides a toolbox for engineers to better predict the health and maintenance requirements of their assets. In this explainer video, Australian IIoT Business Development Manager, Freddie Coertze, shows some of the insights that this platform can provide with a live streaming demonstration.

In particular, he uses the example of how moneo can be used to monitor the performance and health of an air compressor in a manufacturing facility, and what cost savings and efficiencies can be gained by using the self-service moneo DataScience Toolbox.