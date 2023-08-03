How technology can cut costs for your business

A completely integrated, cloud-based business management system gives you all the information you need in one spot so you can streamline your processes, reduce your operating costs, and focus on growing your business.

For most businesses in the verticals that we serve, the monthly savings are considerable, and come about in direct and indirect ways.

Deloitte’s 2019 report into the economic value of cloud services in Australia found that “the adoption of cloud services by Australian businesses has resulted in a cumulative productivity benefit to the economy of $9.4 billion over the last 5 years.”

Consider your potential cost-saving benefits from new cloud technology:

Eliminates redundancies and reduces errors from managing spreadsheets

Can do the job of 2 people

Reduces manual invoice processing costs

Reduces labour costs with vendor electronic data interchange (EDI) and automatic ordering.

Eliminates expensive on-premise servers

Saves cost associated with backup and security of on-premise servers

Prevents painful physical inventory processes

