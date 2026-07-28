Connected operations are becoming the foundation of Australia’s smart factories, helping manufacturers improve efficiency, compliance and competitiveness.

Australia’s unique geographical circumstances have presented unique challenges to the country’s manufacturing industry. The dispersed population across large swathes of land continue to raise logistical and labour issues, such as access to production resources and skill shortages.

However, these challenges also place Australia in a prime position to be an early adopter of industry innovations. Manufacturing leaders across the country are integrating advanced technologies to optimise and automate operations, building smart factories that not only boost productivity but also enhance global competitiveness.

The success of these innovative manufacturing plants depends on how effectively facility managers can connect operations. Physical hardware and cloud-based technologies can be the layered solution needed to drive Australian manufacturing to new plateaus.

Transforming the factory floor

To understand why Australian manufacturing is shifting to smart factories, the industry needs to dive deeper into the hurdles the local industry faces. There are three main challenges: cost pressures, labour shortages and government policy.

While Australia continues its push to be an industry competitor on the global stage, the country’s cost pressures make it challenging to compete with manufacturing powerhouses such as India, China and Vietnam. Rising prices of materials, parts and labour mean leaders need to reduce operational costs to remain competitive.

Labour and skills shortages, due to a dispersed population, are also barriers, making it difficult for manufacturing leaders to scale operations. In rural regions, especially, factories don’t consistently produce the output needed to boost industrial prominence.

Finally, government policy pushing sustainability and supply chain resilience has forced leaders to rethink their operations. Machinery and factory practices need to comply with energy targets and critical infrastructure compliance laws. However, plants hitting these targets can also receive grants and tax incentives.

Enabling smarter operations

McKinsey’s recent report on the power of connected insights for factories epitomises why the Australian industry is pushing to build smarter operations. It stresses the importance of linking insights across multiple facilities to increase production capacity by up to 50 per cent.

Achieving these targets means implementing tools that can connect these insights and enable operations on a global scale rather than just a cluster of siloed facilities. Technologies that can gather, process and effectively share operational data across the business will be crucial to building connected operations, with manufacturing data collection forming the foundation for connected, data-driven decision-making.

As a result, Australian manufacturing leaders are investing heavily in hardware and software assisted by artificial intelligence to centralise global operations while enabling scalability and flexibility at the local level, where not every factory will have access to the same resources. Smart sensors, advanced cameras and cloud-based management software are the primary assets needed to help gather and analyse the data for more effective and accurate decision-making.

For example, a manufacturer implementing Avigilon IP cameras into their factories can gather real-time data on crucial performance areas such as equipment effectiveness, worker health and safety and loss prevention. The data provided to a centralised cloud-based management system connects operations and enables faster, more informed decisions for continuous improvement.

Benefits of connectivity

Considering Australia’s manufacturing ambitions, these examples show not only how businesses can build connected operations but also how they can address the country’s core industry growth challenges. Deloitte suggests that building smart operations through implementing cloud-connected hardware and software can help create a pathway to sustainable growth.

When considering cost pressures, insights from connected operations can improve spare part availability and predictive maintenance, helping relieve costs caused by equipment downtime. The real-time data provided can also support planning and scaling to meet factory needs.

In terms of labour, visual data from cameras and smart sensors that measure environmental quality can improve health and safety, thereby helping reduce absences through proactive hazard identification. Integrating these insights with Australian-compliant workplace health and safety software also enables manufacturers to centralise incident reporting, hazard management and corrective actions, helping teams respond faster while maintaining compliance.The connected insights can also help decision-makers improve labour efficiency by optimising worker tasks with available resources and knowledge.

Gathering more accurate, real-time operational data in connected factories can also help address government policy challenges, ranging from compliance to applying for grants and incentives. Connected insights can allow manufacturers to quickly prove compliance to frameworks such as the Safeguard Mechanism or the Security of Critical Infrastructure (SOCI) Act.

Futureproofing Australian manufacturing

Ultimately, the Australian manufacturing sector is implementing comprehensive systems to become larger and more integrated. These connected operations provide the foundation for future growth, helping overcome industry challenges and offering a high degree of scalability and flexibility at the local and global level.

With enhanced operational efficiency and a platform for continuous improvement, Australian manufacturers can compete globally. Product quality will improve, workforce capabilities will expand and more business targets can be hit.

Given the current geopolitical and economic challenges faced by manufacturers worldwide, insights from connected operations can create more resilient factories. Australian industry leaders can embrace advanced technologies to build the connectivity needed to futureproof their business.