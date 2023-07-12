How industry can realise the benefits of advanced technology

The trade of welding conjures up images of dirty, dark workshops full to the brim with traditional tools and machinery prone to throwing off sparks and fumes.

Author: Geoff Crittenden, CEO, Weld Australia

But, with the advent of automation, robots, cobots and a range of other advanced welding technologies and techniques, this perception is becoming more and more outdated. Welding is a far less dangerous and arduous job than ever before.

Increasingly, Australia’s world-class welding workshops are light and bright, and fitted out with some of the most advanced technology available. Weld Australia—the peak body representing the welding industry in Australia—can help welders and fabricators realise the benefits of these advanced welding technologies.

The power of Industry 4.0, robots and cobots

Automation, Industry 4.0, robotics and collaborative robots are changing the way the welding and manufacturing industries work.

Cobots are specifically designed to share the workspace with human beings, making automation easier for businesses of all sizes, particularly SMEs. Cobots are generally versatile, smaller, lightweight, require relatively little space, and are much easier to program than their industrial counterparts.

They can also capture large volumes of data that can be deployed in areas such as predictive maintenance. Weld Australia can help fabricators connect with cobot suppliers, and provide training related to the integration and use of cobots.

All these technologies offer a raft of benefits, from improved productivity, quality and repeatability, through to safer working conditions and greater job satisfaction. Increasingly, advanced technology is becoming a critical factor in the success of globally competitive welders, fabricators and manufacturers. And yet, Australia’s adoption rates lag well behind other advanced economies.

Improved productivity and profitability

To ensure their global competitiveness, businesses are investigating ways to save money and reduce their overheads.

The best way to do so is by undertaking operational efficiency improvements that help reduce or eliminate redundancies, errors, bottlenecks and waste.

Industry 4.0 methodologies, robots and cobots play an essential role in creating lean manufacturing processes. The right type of technology can help eliminate workflow delays and duplications and accelerate entire processes through the automation of individual tasks.

Superior quality and repeatability

The integration of automation into production processes is proven to deliver superior quality outcomes and higher repeatability. Any process that improves weld quality and repeatability is worthwhile. Welding is not just a commodity, or a simple, straightforward process. When welds fail, the results can be disastrous.

A poor-quality weld can be hugely expensive, and can cause massive damage, injuries, and even fatalities.

Growth in domestic and export markets

With increased productivity, quality and repeatability, manufacturers are able to leverage new domestic and export markets. Increases in productivity enable manufactures to deliver on changing customer needs and mass customisation, while maintaining a sustainable competitive advantage.

Safer working conditions