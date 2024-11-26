How Combilift makes the most of warehouse floors

Image: Combilift

Combilift Managing Director Martin McVicar and Australia Country Manager Chris Littlewood on the company’s free warehouse design service.

A top-of-the-line forklift can’t solve for poorly managed warehouse space. That’s why Combilift solves for both.

“We manufacture forklift trucks,” said Combilift managing director Martin McVicar.

“But beyond that we see ourselves as offering warehouse solutions.”

It’s a nuanced distinction, but an important one. McVicar and his team are famed for their material-handling machines, yet they view their true mission as optimising warehouse spaces.

“It’s not enough to create a great machine without considering the warehouse operation that surrounds it,” he says. “For more than a decade, we’ve offered clients free warehouse design plans. Selling a product that shines on paper but stumbles in practice helps no one. It wouldn’t be good for the customer, and it wouldn’t be good for us.”

This holistic approach sets Combilift apart. They’re not just manufacturers; they’re strategists aiming to harmonise their machines with the environments they enter. McVicar is more enthusiastic than ever about this mission, especially given the recent upheavals affecting warehouse operations globally.

“Optimising warehouse space has always been one of our foremost concerns,” he notes. “But with the surge in e-commerce following the pandemic and the pressing need for companies to reduce their carbon footprints, it’s crucial that we assist our customers in reassessing and redesigning their warehouse operations.

“At Combilift, we have a team of nine warehouse engineers offering free plans worldwide. We’re poised to help businesses navigate these new challenges.”

Importantly, Combilift does it for free.

“We offer this service free of charge because we believe in the solutions we provide,” McVicar said.

“If we deliver value, we earn trust and respect for the long term. If not, we haven’t brought a solution worth considering.”

Size doesn’t matter in this equation, says Chris Littlewood, Combilift’s country manager for Australia. “We don’t worry about the size of the warehouse,” he said.

“We focus on the customer’s needs. For a small area, we might design a layout suitable for one multidirectional forklift or an Aisle Master OP. For larger warehouses it could involve numerous machines across multiple types, from forklifts to big straddle carriers.”

The key concept, according to Littlewood, is optimising “workflow.”

“We aim to streamline how materials move into manufacturing, into storage, and onto trucks for distribution,” he explains. “We don’t look at each aspect in isolation; we consider how each area interacts to ensure a seamless flow through the entire facility.”

So how does Combilift kick off this comprehensive process?

“It all begins on the ground,” McVicar said.

“Our first meeting with a client interested in optimising their warehouse starts with a thorough walk-through of their facility. We don’t begin in a conference room with presentations. We need to understand their unique needs firsthand. We’ll collect data, propose initial suggestions, and make it clear that we won’t have the perfect solution on day one. It’s a collaborative process that may involve several tries before we reach the ideal design.”

McVicar emphasises that their goal is to operate around the customer’s specific needs, especially in uncertain times. “We aim to optimise within the existing infrastructure,” he said.

“Customers can’t always reinvent the wheel, especially now. Even with new developments that seem uniform – big rectangular buildings – there are countless subtleties. Different industries have unique constraints, both physical and policy driven.”

Combilift’s message to customers, both current and prospective, is straightforward: “We’ll put in the time and effort to ensure the best warehouse optimisation outcome for you. And we’re confident enough in our approach to do it for free.”

In a world where space is at a premium and efficiency is paramount, Combilift isn’t just offering forklifts; they’re providing a pathway to smarter, more sustainable warehouse operations. And that’s a solution worth considering.