HOOB improves assembly line ergonomics using LINAK lifting columns

Image: LINAK

When the Estonian company HOOB was asked to build a new assembly line for a global company, they looked to LINAK to meet the ergonomic goals of the project.

HOOB was founded in 2014 by two engineers, Tanel Sildnik and Priit Raid. In their previous careers, they both worked with product design and often struggled with machine shops being bottlenecks for realising their innovative projects. This encouraged them to take the plunge and start HOOB, a company dedicated to the design and manufacture of assembly lines. They soon built up a proven track record of projects, and today HOOB counts over 20 engineers and specialists designing and manufacturing high-quality assembly solutions.

In 2017, when the company was still in its early days, the team got a project from a global technology leader in electrification and automation: to design, develop and build a new assembly line from scratch. The goal of the new line was to make the frequency converter assembly more efficient and as ergonomic as possible.

Ergonomic excellence with LINAK lifting columns

Designing an ergonomic solution, HOOB had to consider a product weight of up to 300 kg as well as the adjustability of the line to any employee operating it. After looking into potential suppliers for the project, LINAK was chosen to be a vital part of the solution. The result was a 14-meter one-piece flow line with six workstations and five free-running conveyors.

When it comes to making workstations safe, comfortable, and efficient, ergonomics and lean manufacturing go hand in hand.

Business development manager at LINAK, Melanie Kuhn, stated, “If workstation designs are not adapted to the operators, it increases the risks of human errors, as well as work-related accidents and injuries, which has a negative effect on productivity. The HOOB team excels in integrating ergonomics in lean manufacturing, improving both employee performance and satisfaction. We are proud that our products contribute to this in both manual and semi-automated processes.”