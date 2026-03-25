Lockheed Martin Australia is continuing to work with local industry partners to strengthen sovereign capability and support the long-term sustainment of Australia’s growing HIMARS fleet.

As the Australian Army expands its long-range fires capability, sustainment and through-life support are becoming increasingly central to ensuring operational readiness, resilience and value for money.

In response, Lockheed Martin Australia is exploring opportunities with Rheinmetall Defence Australia to leverage established Australian facilities and expertise.

The two companies are assessing how existing infrastructure and specialist skills can be aligned to deliver a robust, Australian-based sustainment model for HIMARS.

This includes examining how Rheinmetall’s Military Vehicle Centre of Excellence (MILVEHCOE) in Queensland, alongside facilities in South Australia, could contribute to a comprehensive support network.

Rheinmetall’s MILVEHCOE is regarded as one of Australia’s most advanced heavy vehicle sustainment and manufacturing sites, purpose-built to support complex defence platforms.

The facility combines specialist tooling, engineering expertise and secure infrastructure in a single location.

Lockheed Martin Australia is exploring how such capabilities could support heavy-grade repair and specialist maintenance for HIMARS, complementing depot-level and unit-level sustainment activities already operating in South Australia.

The approach focuses on using proven facilities rather than duplicating infrastructure, improving efficiency, scalability and resilience.

Beyond infrastructure, the potential collaboration is expected to deepen Australia’s expertise in heavy vehicle maintenance and complex systems sustainment.

HIMARS is a sophisticated, combat-proven capability requiring highly skilled technicians, engineers and systems specialists.

Exploring partnership pathways with Rheinmetall is seen as a way to build these specialist skills domestically, supporting both HIMARS sustainment and the broader defence industrial base. This includes strengthening capability in complex maintenance and specialist support functions.

An Australian-based sustainment framework is also expected to deliver economic benefits, supporting skilled employment across Queensland and South Australia in engineering, technical trades, logistics, supply chain management and systems integration.

It could also create opportunities for small and medium-sized enterprises to participate in component repair, specialist services and supply chain support.

The initiative aligns with the Australian Government’s Sovereign Defence Industrial Priority 3, which focuses on the sustainment and enhancement of the combined-arms land system. The priority recognises the importance of a resilient domestic industrial base to support land platform capability.

Lockheed Martin Australia and Rheinmetall Defence Australia said they share a commitment to supporting national security objectives through long-term collaboration. As HIMARS deliveries continue, both companies are working towards a sovereign, cost-effective sustainment solution to ensure the system remains operationally ready.