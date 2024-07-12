Highest South Australian vocational training number in almost a decade

Image: Tund/stock.adobe.com

More students are training in South Australia’s priority industries including construction and electrotechnology according to a new report from the National Centre for Vocational Education Research (NCVER) shows.

The NCVER’s Government-funded Students and VET Activity report shows there were 72,095 government-funded vocational education students, a 5 per cent increase from 68,640 in 2022.

The number of students is the largest in almost a decade and qualification completions are also up to 19,900 compared to 18,500 in 2022.

South Australian skills commissioner, Cameron Baker, said having students enrolled is critical to the growth of the South Australian Economy.

“I’m also pleased to see the continued increase in the number of completions. While commencements are important, we will only start addressing areas of critical workforce shortages if we continue to see completions rise,” said Baker.

This follows South Australia’s nation-leading work to lift completions in trades across the board by focusing on mentoring and wrap-around support for those in training.

TAFE SA was boosted by an 11.3 per cent increase in 2023, with an additional 3,515 students, 3 percentage points above the national increase of 8.3 per cent and the third largest percentage increase in the nation.

It comes as the South Australian Labor Government reprioritised TAFE SA by placing it at the centre of the skills system to deliver on government priorities, ensure regional communities have access to training, and drive collaboration with other training providers.

There’s also been growth in the adult community education sector. Budget papers show the previous government implemented $1 million in savings to the sector in 2019 which correlates with a decline in numbers.

The top program enrolments were for Certificate III qualifications in Individual Support, Electrotechnology, and Early Childhood Education and Care; while a Certificate IV in Training and Assessment and a Certificate IV in Information Technology remained popular.

Overall, there were notable increases in: