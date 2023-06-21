High-tech medical gels from Indigenous spinifex grass

The Australian outback is home to some of the world’s most unique and hardy plant life. Among them is spinifex grass, a tough and spiky plant that can survive in the harshest of conditions. The humble grass, found predominantly in the arid regions of Australia, is proving to be a game-changer in the field of medical research.

For centuries, the Indjalandji-Dhidhanu people – Traditional Owners of the upper Georgina River region of Northwest Queensland – have used spinifex grass for a variety of purposes, including as a source of medicine, to build shelters and using resin from the grass as an adhesive to attach spearheads, and seal water vessels. But it wasn’t until recently that scientists discovered the potential of spinifex in the field of nanotechnology.

Unleashing the potential of spinifex grass

Spinifex has a unique chemistry that allows for the production of stronger, longer, thinner, and more flexible nanofibers. The nanotechnology research on spinifex grass and its properties has been twelve years in the making.

Dr Jane Fitzpatrick, chief executive officer of the Australian National Fabrication Facility (ANFF) said, “The Traditional Owners approached the University of Queensland with an idea about spinifex grass – they know it’s tough and hardy, grows well, and they’ve been using it for thousands of years for several applications.”

In 2008, the Dugalunji Aboriginal Corporation (DAC, a parent company of Bulugudu Ltd), and the University of Queensland were awarded a discovery grant by the Australian Research Council (ARC) to explore the Aboriginal and Western scientific knowledge of spinifex grasses.

Bulugudu Ltd, led by Colin Saltmere AM, was established to further explore the potential of the nanocellulose fibres in spinifex grass.

Tim Case, interim CEO of Trioda Wilingi said, “A key part was to characterise the cellulose nanofibres in spinifex grass and that’s where ANFF stepped in. ANFF had research equipment and capabilities, and in collaboration with the Australian Institute for Bioengineering and Nanotechnology (AIBN), helped characterise the spinifex nanocellulose fibres.”