Helping Manufacturers Get Ready For A Low Carbon Future

Ten Victorian manufacturers will be supported to take advantage of new opportunities in the low carbon economy.

Minister for Industry and Innovation Ben Carroll today announced recipients of the latest round of the Low Carbon Manufacturing Grants Program, to help manufacturers capitalise on renewable energy opportunities.

The grant recipients will share in a total of $412,000 in funding, with manufacturers receiving up to $50,000 of the Business Readiness stream to access business services, advice or expertise to support participation in low carbon and renewable energy supply chains.

“Victoria’s net zero ambitions presents an opportunity for new technologies, components and products to be made locally by our world-class manufacturers,” Carroll said.

“These grants will ensure businesses are ready to grow and take advantage of new opportunities in the low carbon economy,” he said.

One of the recipients is Epping-based Trans Tech Melbourne (TTM) Rail, a business that provides electrical engineering and manufacturing services for rail and tram projects in Victoria and across Australia.

A family business founded in 1997, TTM Rail has worked on projects like the design and manufacture of new door control systems with Metro Trains, the modernisation of Melbourne’s iconic W8 class with Yarra Trams and the trial of Melbourne’s new high-capacity signalling system.

TTM Rail will use the grant to consider opportunities in manufacturing technologies and subsystems for e-bus vehicles and charging infrastructure, supporting all new public transport buses in Victoria to become zero emissions from 2025.

TTM Rail Head of Engineering Julian Khojasteh spoke about the importance of this funding.

“This grant will be used to carry out the essential industry research needed to make sure we’re investing in the right areas so we can support not only the manufacture of new electric buses, but also the ongoing maintenance and infrastructure needed to support a sustainable industry.”

This program builds on the success of the Business Growth stream of the Low Carbon Manufacturing Grants Program that awarded $1.4 million to nine businesses to purchase or develop new equipment, skills or technology to make products or components that support the transition to net zero emissions.

Later this year the Labor Government will legislate its world leading emissions reduction targets of 75-80 per cent by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2045.

For a list of Low Carbon Manufacturing Grant Program recipients, visit business.vic.gov.au/lowcarbon.