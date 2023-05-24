Harrison SPARC to help boost Australia’s critical mineral industry

Harrison Group director Julie Harrison says the $1.9 million injection will help fast track a $3.91 million research and manufacturing project at the company’s HQ in Brookvale, NSW and testing in Kalgoorlie, WA. It is set to improve the refining efficiency and extraction yield of critical minerals such as lithium, cobalt, neodymium and vanadium.

Australia is one of the largest natural reserves of rare earth elements and is the largest supplier of lithium, producing nearly 50 per cent global lithium supply.

“We know Australia has the know-how, the ambition and the ability to become serious value- add players in the critical minerals sector. This injection of funds will help The Harrison Group on its road to helping ensure Australia is at the forefront of this push,” Ms Harrison said.

Already underway in collaboration with Curtin University’s WA School of Mines, Minerals, Energy and Chemical Engineering (WASAM), the commercially sensitive project is set to be completed by March 2025.

Dr Tony Granville, lead researcher for the grant and Harrison SPARC innovation manager says the project is forecast to improve both the mining industry’s output of critical minerals and the sustainability of the sector.

“We believe what we are working on will make mining for critical minerals more sustainable because it will allow greater output with the same input.”

Calling it a potential game changer in the extraction of critical minerals, Dr Granville said the project has the potential to provide $400 million of lithium to the Australian market annually.