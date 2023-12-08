Hanwha signs $7bn contract to deliver IFV’s for the Australian Army

The Australian Government has signed contracts with Hanwha Defence Australia to deliver and support 129 locally built Redback infantry fighting vehicles (IFV) for the Australian Army.

The total value of project is approximately $7 billion dollars, representing the single largest investment in Army capability to date. The combined value of the acquisition and initial support contracts is approximately $4.5 billion dollars.

The Redback infantry fighting vehicles will be built at Hanwha Defence Australia’s state-of-the-art facility in Avalon, Greater Geelong, Victoria delivering hundreds of jobs to the local community.

Deputy prime minister, Richard Marles, said, “This is an important project for the Australian Army that will be delivered by highly skilled workers in Greater Geelong and other centres of Australian manufacturing.”

“This is a significant investment that will properly equip the Army so it can keep Australians safe. This is another part of our plan for a future built in Australia.”

Independent analysis forecasts that at the peak of its build, this project is expected to support approximately 2,100 jobs inclusive of 1,800 direct jobs.

As announced in July, the Albanese Government is accelerating the delivery of the Redback infantry fighting vehicles, with the first vehicle to be delivered in 2027.

This is two years earlier than the former Government planned, with the final vehicle set to be delivered in late 2028.

Entering into production and support contracts is another step towards Army’s transformation to meet our changing strategic circumstances.

The acquisition of these infantry fighting vehicles is part of the Government’s drive to modernise the Australian Army to ensure it can respond to the most demanding land challenges in our region.

The infantry fighting vehicles will be delivered at around the same time as the new HIMARS missile systems and Army Landing Craft – reflecting the Defence Strategic Review’s call for Army to be transformed for littoral manoeuvre operations from Australia. The infantry fighting vehicles will be operated by the 3rd Armoured Combat Brigade in Townsville.

The project will provide a significant economic boost to Australian defence industry and manufacturing capabilities, with over 90 Australian companies expected to contribute to the Redback’s local build.