Hanwha Defence Australia signs three defence industry agreements

Image: Hanwha Defence Australia

Hanwha Defence Australia had a busy week at Land Forces 2024 with the company’s signing three major defence industry agreements with Advanced Nagivation, AMSL Aero and Gilmour space technologies.

Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Defence Australia have signed a (Memorandum of Understanding) MoU with Advanced Navigation with to co-develop strategic-grade a assured positioning navigation and timing technology (APNT) solutions.

Signed on the opening day of Land Forces 2024 International Defence Exposition, the agreement will see the three companies collaborate on the development of high-performance inertial navigation systems for autonomous, airborne and crewed systems.

“The landscape of sovereign defence manufacturing is experiencing a seismic shift, driven by advanced technologies like automation, machine learning, and precision engineering. Traditional approaches are no longer sufficient in meeting the complex demands of modern PNT systems,” said Advanced Navigation CEO Chris Shaw.

This will be used for precision targeting and vehicle navigation in GNSS (global navigation satellite system) -contested environments across land and air domains.

In the second development of the week, Hanwha Defence Australia and AMSL Aero announced a strategic partnership to develop and sustain a mutually beneficial Australian Industry Capability program for AMSL Aero aircraft.



This program will focus on advancing the manufacturing, production and further research & development of VTOL and drone technologies for Australian defence and civil projects, with a view to global market opportunities.

The core focus areas for the collaboration will see both parties working towards:

H-ACE utilisation for high-rate production of UAS and eVTOL capability

Enhancing Australian Industry Capability between the two parties and their respective supply chains

Integrate technology and manufacturing processes through R&D projects

Ensure compliance and certification with relevant military and civil standards

“We are pleased to announce this collaboration between ourselves and AMSL Aero,” said acting managing director of Hanwha Defence Australia Dean Michie.

“This is an area in which Hanwha Defence Australia seeks to explore as we look to expand our localised capabilities and ability to leverage the Hanwha Armoured vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE) facility.”

Finally, on Day 2 of Land Forces 2024, Hanwha Defence Australia, Hanwha Aerospace and Gilmour Space Technologies signed a three-way Memorandum of Understanding.

This MoU is aimed at developing a sustainable relationship whilst aiding the advancement of the broader strategic interests for Australia and Korea within the Space domain.

As a highly regulated international domain, Space is a key enabler to both civil and military day to day operations.

This MoU looks to leverage the experience and capabilities resident in all three parties for the benefit of Australian, South Korean and global partners in this important domain.

“The trust built through the agreements for K9 self-propelled howitzers and Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFV) serves as a strong foundation,” said Space program manager at Hanwha Aerospace, Sean Yim.

“This will pave the way for enhanced cooperation between South Korea and Australia in the increasingly important space industry.”

Hanwha Defence Australia will explore with its parent company and one of Australia’s leading Space companies to expand its R&D and manufacturing footprint in the country.