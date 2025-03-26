Hanwha Defence Australia signs subcontract with Penske Australia

Image: Hanwha Defence

Hanwha Defence Australia and Penske Australia have signed an Acquisition Contract for the assembly, testing, and supply of 129 engines in Australia in support of the Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles under LAND 400 Phase 3.

The companies gathered together at the Avalon Air Show, next door to the Hanwha Armoured Vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE) where the vehicles will be built, to celebrate signing the contract.

Penske Australia will conduct local assembly and acceptance testing of the Rolls-Royce Power Systems mtu MT881-Ka500 engine under a technology transfer agreement with STX Engine Co of South Korea.

The 735kW (~1,000hp) eight-cylinder mtu MT881Ka-500 diesel engine has a well-proven reputation for performance and reliability, powering over 3,000 military vehicles globally, including the Huntsman vehicles being procured under the Commonwealth’s LAND 8116 Phase 1 project.

Once assembled and tested, Penske Australia will deliver the engines to the H-ACE in Avalon, Victoria, where the engines will be integrated into a powerpack for installation into the Redback vehicle.

“This significant agreement enhances our longstanding support of Australian Defence Force platforms, both land and sea, while further strengthening our partnership with Hanwha Defence Australia, a key industry capability provider and valued member of our global supply chain,” said Hamish Christie-Johnston, managing director of Penske Australia.

“We are proud to be working with Penske to deliver the engines for LAND 400 Phase 3, and supporting both our major land programs here in Australia,” HDA Acting managing director Dean Michie said.

“Penske has a long history of working with leading Defence companies to support the ADF and we are continuing that tradition.”