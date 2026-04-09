Low-carbon liquid fuels (LCLF) company HAMR Energy has been selected as one of the four projects in the Australian Government’s ‘Investor Front Door’ pilot program.

The program was unveiled at an event at Melbourne Airport by the Treasurer Hon. Dr Jim Chalmers MP and the Hon. Catherine King MP Minister for Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development.

The Investor Front Door is an initiative designed to streamline approvals and support major projects of national significance, making it easier for global and domestic investors to access transformative opportunities in Australia. It will additionally aid job creation, innovation and economic growth across key regions.

“We are delighted to be selected for the Investor Front Door pilot, and our participation is an important step in reducing emissions, enhancing fuel security, and driving long‑term economic development in regional communities. The program will help attract investment and streamline development processes so we can make more of the fuel that is critical to our economy right here in Australia,” said David Strbley, co-founder of HAMR Energy.

“This support comes at a pivotal moment as the nation looks to safeguard its long-term energy resilience. HAMR Energy can play a significant role in bolstering domestic fuel production and today’s announcement is an important milestone in achieving this objective.”

HAMR Energy is developing a series of LCLF projects that will deliver significant economic benefits, decarbonise shipping and aviation and enhance fuel security. The company is at the centre of the LCLF industry which is increasingly important as Australia aims to bolster its sovereign capabilities in domestic fuel production and reduce its dependence on imports.

Its flagship project, Portland Renewable Fuels (PRF) in regional Victoria, will use residues from the local plantation forestry industry to produce 300,000 tonnes per annum of low carbon methanol. This methanol can be used directly as a shipping fuel or converted into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).

To produce SAF, HAMR Energy is progressing site selection in South Australia for the country’s first large-scale methanol-to-jet fuel facility, with production capacity of 140 million litres per annum. Backed by the South Australian Government, the project leveraging the state’s world-class infrastructure and proximity to sustainable plantation forestry feedstocks in the Green Triangle.

Generating hundreds of construction jobs and ongoing skilled roles to provide new employment pathways, PRF and the SAF facility will deliver long-term economic and community benefits, as well as supporting the plantation forestry sector by providing an additional revenue source.

“As we move into the next phase, our focus is on working closely with government, industry partners, and local stakeholders to finalise site planning and prepare for project delivery. Over the coming months, we will progress regulatory approvals, deepen engagement with regional communities, and continue technical assessments to ensure the facilities are developed to world‑class standards. This support through the Investor Front Door will help us maintain momentum as we work toward reaching final investment decisions and bringing these transformative projects to life,” said Strbley.

Today’s announcement follows the successful close of HAMR Energy’s AUD 10 million Series A funding round, securing investment from major aviation companies Airbus and Qantas, as well as leading global industrial firm thyssenkrupp Uhde.