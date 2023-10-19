Half the Time and Cost: How 3D-printed Molds are Transforming Thermoforming Processes

A 3D printed thermoforming mold printed with GF-PC pellets on 3D Systems' Titan pellet extrusion platform.

To address growing supply chain pressures, manufacturers are turning to Additive Manufacturing (AM) to create quality, cost-efficient products faster.

Plastic thermoforming companies like Duo Form have discovered how to leverage large-format extrusion 3D printing using low-cost plastic pellets to gain a competitive edge.

They are producing medium-to-large-sized thermoforming moulds in less than half the time, and at a fraction of the cost compared to traditional mould-making methods. This article will explore how companies like Duo Form can leverage AM to assist in traditional vacuum and thermoforming processes, making them faster, more cost-efficient, and more agile.

Subtractive Moulds Versus Additive Moulds

In conventional thermoforming, plastic sheet material is shaped over moulds to produce the finished part. Thermoforming often includes vacuum forming, which assists in pulling the plastic sheet over the mould. Moulds used in thermoforming can be produced in a variety of ways, including the use of ceramics and CNC machining of metals, wood, tooling board, or hand-sculpting of wood. These subtractive processes selectively remove material from a block with a spindle to create the desired shape for a pattern or a mould

In contrast, additive manufacturing processes build a part layer by layer. Additive processes can create parts out of a wide range of polymers, including standard and high-performance thermoplastics, thermosets, filled and photopolymer resins, and even metals. Creating moulds using AM enables freedom of design to produce shapes not achievable with traditional methods. The production only requires using the amount of material — generally a polymer — needed to create the part, thus reducing waste and cost. Finally, AM offers significantly faster turnaround times to deliver a mould or pattern in hours or days versus the weeks and months required for traditional manufacturing.

Large-format extrusion printing for a competitive edge

When 3D printing production moulds for thermoforming and vacuum forming processes, it’s important to consider which 3D printing technique will be right for the mould being produced. Pellet extrusion is best for medium- to large-scale parts, up to approximately 4 x 6 feet in size. For even larger parts, multi-piece moulds can be created and assembled into a larger final production mould. As a result, vacuum and thermoforming companies are adopting pellet extrusion 3D printing technology to reduce lead times, lower the cost of mould production, and increase production flexibility.

Printing directly with thermoplastic pellets offers several advantages, especially when it comes to reducing part costs. Thermoplastic pellets are considered the lowest-cost feedstock for AM, costing up to 10 times less than other printing materials, such as thermoplastic filament. Beyond material cost savings, pellet extrusion 3D printers offer significant speed advantages, with the ability to print moulds up to 1270 x 1270 x 1820 mm (50 x 50 x 72 inches) using high-performance and high-temperature materials at speeds up to a half meter per second.

When it comes to 3D printing production moulds for thermoforming and vacuum forming processes, it’s important to minimise mould distortion to achieve a high-quality finished part. Thermoforming companies such as Duo Form have validated glass-filled polycarbonate pellets as a proven material for such applications, along with carbon-fibre-filled ABS pellets and even some nylon pellet feedstocks as viable mould materials.

When identifying and selecting a pellet feedstock for additively manufactured moulds, several factors should be considered, such as the gauge of the final sheet being formed and the temperature requirements of the final material, as well as the availability and cost of the pellet feedstocks. For example, when a thinner gauge is utilised as the final formed sheet, lower temperature mould materials are acceptable, such as CF-ABS pellets. For applications that require a thicker gauge or higher temperature final sheet material, a higher temperature pellet feedstocks should be used for printing the mould, such as GF-PC or filled nylon material.

Another benefit of AM for creating thermoforming moulds is the ability to leverage a porous surface of the printed part, allowing a vacuum to pass through a mould without having to use special tools to make the vacuum holes (as is done in the traditional method). Duo Form reports that the inherent porosity of 3D printed moulds is a key advantage to using pellet-extrusion 3D printing in their mould-making process. Depending on the desired final thermoformed part, it may be necessary to prioritise vacuum flow through the mould to certain zones, such as deep cavity features, to assure that the forming process delivers the part as required. This can be achieved by adjusting toolpathing parameters prior to printing. Higher resolution printing results in a better surface finish and requirements are determined by the starting gauge of material formed.

Having explored the benefits of extrusion printing, we can see how these are brought to life through a real-world use case.

Thermoforming Leader Advances Production with Pellet-Extrusion AM

In the competitive thermoformed plastics market, Duo Form, a Michigan-based leader in thermoforming for a breadth of industries, continually works to innovate its manufacturing process, shorten lead times, and reduce costs to better serve its customers and win new business. At the same time, maintaining mould quality and durability is key. Time and cost savings are not the only challenges thermoformers like Duo Form face. They also need to innovate quickly with design iteration and produce full-scale prototypes to avoid delays in the approval and production process.

As Duo Form evaluated AM for large-format mould production, they embarked on a project that involved 3D printing a 1294 x 410 x 287 mm train interior panel and demonstrated the potential for up to an 88 per cent reduction in cost and a 65 per cent reduction in lead time compared to traditional ceramic mould methods. It demonstrated even greater savings compared to traditional aluminium mould methods.

Duo Form collaborated with 3D Systems to integrate AM into its manufacturing process, becoming more agile by 3D printing production moulds, tools, and representative samples for thermoforming and vacuum forming. Combining their EXT 1270 Titan Pellet 3D printer (formerly Titan Atlas 3.6) and glass-filled polycarbonate pellets, Duo Form is drastically decreasing costs, and shortening lead times. With its first 3D-printed mould, a shower pan for recreational vehicles, Duo Form saw immediate results. The additively manufactured mould proved to be high quality, with longevity similar to that of traditionally manufactured moulds. In fact, more than 1,000 shots were pulled from the mould with no significant wear.

According to David Rheinheimer, product development manager, Duo Form, “We have gained a lot of business with our Titan 3D printer. The turnaround time for parts, moulds, and formed parts has put us leaps and bounds above our competition.” Since implementing AM as part of its manufacturing process, the company has won more business and now closes deals faster thanks to the speed and agility of pellet-extrusion 3D printing. As an example, Rheinheimer shared how Duo Form 3D printed a sample part to present to a customer along with a quote for forming the part. The customer, impressed with the speed and ability to see the final design first, awarded Duo Form the bid that same day. This is now standard practice for Duo Form and brings added value to its customers.

AM Shapes the Future of Manufacturing

Additive manufacturing is transforming the way companies think about production processes, and large-format pellet extrusion 3D printing is amongst the technologies leading the charge. By adopting this advanced technology, industry leaders are reaping the benefits of increased speed, improved cost management, and higher-quality part production. As an industry, we are just beginning to uncover the potential for pellet extrusion’s role in thermoforming as well as other applications. As the evolution of innovation continues, AM will continue to demonstrate its power to shape the future of manufacturing.