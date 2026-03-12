Hanwha Defence Australia (HDA) has accepted and begun fit-out of Stage 2 facilities at the Hanwha Armoured Vehicle Centre of Excellence (H-ACE), following the completion of construction works by partner Kapitol with the support of managing contractor Conscia.

The expansion marks a significant milestone for the Avalon Airport Precinct site in Victoria, which has grown over the past 12 months to accommodate the Australian Army’s planned fleet of 129 Redback Infantry Fighting Vehicles (IFVs) under LAND 400 Phase 3. The facility is already producing the Huntsman Family of Vehicles under the LAND 8116 program.

Covering 32,000 square metres, the development strengthens the site’s role as a central hub for armoured vehicle manufacturing and support in Australia. Stage 2 is designed to increase both production capability and long-term sustainment capacity.

“Stage 2 will allow us to build upon the capability and capacity from Stage 1 opened in 2024, so that we have the ability to run parallel production lines for both the Huntsman and Redback vehicles,” Hanwha Defence Australia and UK/Europe CEO Mr Ben Hudson said.

“Hanwha have now invested almost $AUD225 million in the site, making it a strategic asset not just for Australia and South Korea but for the wider region when it comes to both production and future Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul and Upgrade (MROU) work, alongside future opportunities.”

The newly completed facilities include a second production hall, a heavy washdown facility, a finished product store and an electromagnetic interference/electromagnetic compatibility (EMI/EMC) chamber – the largest of its kind in the Southern Hemisphere.

Construction was completed ahead of schedule, with the second production hall delivered more than one and a half months early. The achievement follows a similar milestone for Stage 1, which was completed more than two and a half months ahead of schedule.

“Delivering Stage 2 ahead of schedule by a month on a live Defence manufacturing site required absolute discipline in planning, sequencing and decision-making,” Kapitol co-founder and director Andrew Deveson said.

“By challenging standard delivery methods and working closely with Hanwha Defence Australia and Conscia, we were able to maintain momentum through complexity and provide the certainty needed to move straight into fit-out and parallel production.”

The completed H-ACE site now includes space for more than 250 office staff alongside production teams across two production halls. Other features include a 1.2km test track with incline and deep-water testing facilities, workshops, a systems integration laboratory and a paint shop.

Conscia CEO Mr Brendan Bilston said the project had been built on a strong partnership between the companies involved.

“Working with the Hanwha team throughout the entire H-ACE journey has been professionally and personally rewarding,” he said.

“It’s been a collaborative, open and enjoyable partnership from day one, and we’ve valued the trust they’ve placed in us throughout the journey.

“Witnessing these new facilities come to life alongside such committed and passionate people has been incredibly fulfilling for our team over the past five years.”

Construction on the site began in April 2022 on what had previously been a sheep paddock within the Avalon Airport Precinct. The project has supported more than 2,500 direct and indirect jobs through contractors Built and Kapitol, with more than a quarter of on-site workers coming from the Geelong region.

The $170 million Stage 1 development was named winner of the Excellence in Construction of Industrial Building category at the 2025 Master Builders Victoria Awards, following an earlier recognition as Regional Team of the Year.