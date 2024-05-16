Growth made possible with Capral

Image: Capral

From humble beginnings in a small factory based at Erina, New South Wales, to prominence in the commercial building sector, PCW Commercial Windows’ (PCW) story is intertwined with a commitment to quality and its pivotal partnership with Capral Aluminium. Manufacturers’ Monthly reports.

PCW, under the direction of Leigh Spinks, has a rich history dating back to 2001 when Spinks joined Palmer Aluminium as an estimator.

“Palmer Aluminium, which is the parent company of PCW Commercial Windows, was headed by Trevor Palmer and was very successful shortly after its inception through the 1990’s” said Spinks.

“It didn’t have a lot of competition back then, but it had a good reputation.”

In 2004, Leigh Spinks entered a partnership with Trevor Palmer’s business, aiming to eventually assume ownership upon his retirement, which occurred in 2007.

Consequently, he became the outright owner of what was then known as Palmer Commercial Windows and Doors, retaining the name in honour of Trevor Palmer.

Since then, the company has experienced significant growth, moving from a small team of eight or nine people at Erina, to a workforce of 25 employees, with a peak of 40 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2011 PCW bolstered its depth and experience when Peter Smith entered partnership with Spinks, and the current entity known as “PCW Commercial Windows” was born.

“Outgrowing our Erina location, in 2012 the decision was made to relocate to Somersby, to a larger factory positioned closer to the forefront of PCW’s client requirements. A more sensible position logistically,” said Spinks.

Peter Smith retired from PCW at the end of 2021, ending a successful partnership with Spinks and passed over some of his ownership to experienced PCW members in Ross Farrelly and Jay Atkins.

“It’s been an exciting run that’s flown by, that’s for sure.” said Spinks.

The work

Specialising in commercial window and door solutions, PCW services builders across a wide geographic area, from south of Sydney to the north of Newcastle and the Central Coast.

“In those regions, I think that we are one of the preferred suppliers of commercial windows,” said Spinks.

“We’ve completed many projects in remote locations, and we’re currently doing jobs as far south as Goulburn, and we’ve gone as far north as Coffs Harbour, we’re happy to do remote projects for the right builder.”

Their projects range from hospitals and schools to car showrooms and industrial buildings, with a focus on high-volume commercial construction.

Additionally, they handle high-end residential projects and multi-story apartment buildings, catering to builders who value reliability, quality products, adherence to construction schedules and Australian Standards.

“We primarily focus on high-volume projects and produce a wide range of items including bi-fold doors, glazed hinge doors, auto entry doors, sliding windows, awning windows, gas strut, sliding doors, awning windows, servery windows and glass roofs,” explained Spinks.

“Our versatility allows us to tackle various tasks with ease.”

“We don’t try and stick into one particular lane, but if builders have got something they need us to sort out, we do it.”

A point of difference

What sets PCW apart in the industry is their commitment to early engagement with builders, providing clear and comprehensive quotations and tender submissions.

This proactive approach has earned them a reputation as a reliable and trustworthy partner in the construction sector.

“I think one of the reputations PCW Commercial Windows has built over the years is early engagement – we get a lot of compliments about the way we construct our quotations and tenders and our efficient project management style,” said Spinks.

Builders frequently approach PCW, seeking assistance in resolving issues. Once engaged in a project, builders often turn to PCW for guidance on various aspects such as staging, technical details, ideas, and cost-saving measures.

Team dynamics

PCW’s success is also attributed to their skilled team, which includes qualified tradespeople in management roles, experienced fabricators, and dedicated installation teams.

They prioritise training and development, with a focus on bringing apprentices through the ranks to ensure a well-rounded skill set across the workforce.

“Through installation, we make sure we’ve appointed experienced and committed site leaders, who know how to get the job done right the first time,” said Spinks.

“We have been very proactive in bringing apprentices through over the last few years.”

“We’ve currently got three apprentices doing various qualifications in glazing or joinery, and our hope is for them to progress and rise into future industry leaders.”

A pivotal factor in PCW’s success lies in their strategic alliance with Capral, a leading supplier of aluminium products.

Partnership with Capral Aluminium

One of the key players in PCW’s success story is Capral, their longstanding supplier of aluminium.

PCW has been sourcing aluminium from Capral for over 20 years and has recently transitioned to Capral’s LocAl offering, which provides aluminium produced using environmentally friendly methods.

“I don’t go anywhere else. I’ve been in business myself for over 20 years and I can tell you now, they’ve been my mainstay,” said Spinks.

“They’re innovators, and they continue to stay on trend.”

Capral’s introduction of LocAl, a lower carbon offering, has been embraced wholeheartedly by PCW.

“We’ve got an agreement with Capral that all of our aluminium is sourced from LoCal and at no extra cost to our client,” said Spinks.

This initiative aligns with PCW’s values and demonstrates Capral’s commitment to reducing environmental impact while maintaining product quality and performance.

“It’s a feel-good thing, and an important sign of things to come,” said Spinks.

“Being able to assure our clients that all the aluminium sourced from Capral adheres to ethical standards often receives positive feedback, particularly from clients concerned with certifications like Green Star, which dictate sustainable building practices.”

Importance of Amplimesh

Capral’s Amplimesh product has become an integral part of PCW’s product line up, significantly enhancing their manufacturing process.

Initially approached by Capral years ago, PCW transitioned to using Amplimesh due to its superior quality, adherence to Australian standards, and alignment with their daily Capral deliveries.

“Initially, we were producing an alternative product without any specific rationale; it was simply the path we had chosen, approximately 12 to 15 years ago,” said Spinks.

“However, transitioning to Amplimesh became a logical decision for us. This was largely due to the convenience of daily Capral deliveries and the excellent reputation associated with the Amplimesh product.”

This shift not only streamlined manufacturing but also positioned PCW to further promote the Amplimesh product.

However, PCW’s collaboration with Capral extends beyond product procurement to innovation and problem-solving.

Through ongoing dialogue and collaboration with Capral’s engineering team, PCW has successfully influenced product design and development, contributing to Capral’s product range, and enhancing PCW’s offerings.

“In my opinion, Capral would be one of the best innovators in the industry,” said Spinks.

“We’ve had various scenarios where we needed something extruded, we needed a design change, we needed them to create an extrusion purposed for a particular job. That new extrusion then becomes part of their product offer.”

“So, the ability for Capral to custom or to innovate or to modify, yeah, they’re pretty amazing at that, that’s for sure.”

Together, PCW and Capral are poised to continue making significant contributions to the commercial building sector while upholding the highest standards of quality, sustainability, and customer satisfaction.

To learn more about Crafted with Capral and PCW, watch the video below: