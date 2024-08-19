Ground breaks at green iron plant in the Pilbara

Image: DedMityay/stock.adobe.com

Steel forged using renewable hydrogen is now a step closer as ground breaks on the Fortescue’s Christmas Creek Green Iron Metal Project.

The project is a key step towards developing a green iron industry in Western Australia and will produce iron using green hydrogen, which will be suitable for use in almost any steel plant globally.

“WA is on its way to becoming a global clean energy powerhouse, and a major producer, user and exporter of green iron,” said WA premier Roger Cook.

The project aims to produce green iron metal by the end of 2025, to prove the technology and create a catalyst for the next generation of the Australian green iron industry.

The Christmas Creek Renewable Hydrogen Mobility Project is also operational, with a hydrogen refuelling hub located at Fortescue’s Green Energy Hub at the Pilbara mine.

The $33.8 million project–supported by a $2 million grant from the Cook Government’s Renewable Hydrogen–also includes 10 hydrogen fuel-cell coaches.

The hydrogen-powered coaches replace Fortescue’s fleet of diesel coaches for transporting crew at Christmas Creek and run on renewable hydrogen produced on-site through electrolysis.