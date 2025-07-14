Graphinex opens battery hub in Townsville

Image: xiaoliangge/stock.adobe.com

Australia’s battery industry has taken a significant leap forward with the official opening of a Graphinex Battery Anode Demonstration Facility in Townsville, Queensland – a new plant designed to produce 300 tonnes of ultra-high energy graphite anode material annually for lithium-ion batteries.

Federal assistant minister for resources Anthony Chisholm and Queensland minister for natural resources Dale Last attended the launch, which was made possible by a $3 million federal grant through the International Partnerships for Critical Minerals (IPCM) Program and a $2 million state grant via the Queensland Critical Minerals and Battery Technology Fund.

The facility will process graphite ore sourced from Graphinex’s Esmeralda deposit, located 500km west of Townsville, helping position the company – and Australia – as a future supplier of battery anode material to the global energy market.

“Australia has the resources and skilled workforce needed to lead the world in capitalising off the critical minerals boom,” Chisholm said. “At Graphinex’s Townsville facility, we see that vision in action.”

Graphinex managingdDirector Art Malone said the new hub was a key development in Australia’s clean energy supply chain. “This milestone has been made possible with support from the Australian Federal and Queensland State Governments and institutional backing from our international partners, Idemitsu and Baramulti,” Malone said. “Together, we are powering the future.”

Chairman Tom Northcott added: “By combining our Australian critical minerals resources with advanced downstream processing, we’re creating the foundation for globally competitive, future-facing industries.”

Idemitsu Australia CEO Steve Kovac said his company was proud to support Graphinex’s mission. “Their high-performance anode technology is shaping the future of energy storage solutions and carbon neutrality,” he said.