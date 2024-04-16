Grants open for businesses developing defence capabilities

Image: CPL Nicole Dorrett/ Defence Australia

Eight small to medium-sized businesses delivering priority capabilities for defence will be boosted by grants totalling $3.47 million from the Australian Federal Government.

Minister for defence industry, the Hon Pat Conroy said, “Small to medium-sized businesses play an important role in developing and sustaining the capabilities the Australian Defence Force needs to protect us and our national interests.”

The Defence Industry Development Grant program is expected to be launched in June 2024.

This new program, which is aligned with the Defence Industry Development Strategy, will have dedicated streams for supporting eligible Australian businesses to develop their capabilities in relation to sovereign industrial priorities, exports, skilling and security.

“Through Defence grant programs, the Albanese Government continues to help innovative local businesses grow, and create high-skilled, well-paid jobs,” said Conroy.

The Defence Global Competitiveness and Sovereign Industrial Capability Priority grant programs have helped Australian businesses boost manufacturing, harness their expertise and increase jobs.

In total, 239 grants worth more than $104 million have been awarded to Australian businesses through both programs.

In recent rounds, businesses have been awarded grants to produce a diverse range of components for use by Defence. These uses include hybrid rocket motors, explosive ordnance, self-propelled artillery vehicles, radar and surveillance systems, communication systems, anti-drone technologies, robotics and submarines.

Recent recipients include: