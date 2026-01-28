Eight Australian companies have received $2.9 million in funding to support the AUKUS nuclear-powered submarine program, as part of the latest round of the Defence Industry Development Grants program.

The grants have been administered by the Australian Submarine Agency and form part of a broader funding round that allocated more than $17 million to 44 Australian businesses delivering priority defence capabilities.

The latest allocation brings total funding under the Defence Industry Development Grants program to more than $51 million, following previous rounds announced in May and July 2025. The program represents a total government investment of $170 million.

Minister for defence industry Pat Conroy said the funding would help strengthen Australia’s sovereign defence industrial base.

“We’re backing Australian businesses, Australian workers and Australian innovation to deliver the capabilities the Australian Defence Force needs,” he said.

“These new grants will help local companies scale up, modernise and grow, ensuring our nation has the industrial strength and skills base to meet future challenges.

“Every one of these projects contributes to a stronger, more resilient and sovereign defence industry – creating jobs, driving innovation, and building a future made in Australia.”

Australian Submarine Agency deputy director general strategy Alexandra Kelton said the grants demonstrated tangible progress in preparing industry for increased submarine production and sustainment.

“These eight projects bring the total number of Defence Industry Development Grants funded by the Australian Government in support of the NPS Program to 14, valued at $6.75 million, reflecting our continued focus on readying Australian suppliers to the build and maintenance of our nuclear-powered submarines, and of our AUKUS partners as well,” she said.

“This demonstrates the Australian Government’s ongoing commitment to building a capable and resilient sovereign submarine supply chain, one of the enduring strengths of the AUKUS partnership.”

Among the recipients is Franmarine in Western Australia, which received $1 million to commission a mobile underwater sustainment system. Rosebank Engineering in Victoria was allocated $781,739 to establish a cold spray additive manufacturing facility.

Other funded companies include Cowan Manufacturing in New South Wales; Levett Engineering, Global Welding Technologies Group and Secure State Consultants in South Australia; and Thrust Maritime and Jack Thompson Engineering in Victoria.

Beyond grant funding, the Australian Submarine Agency also supports industry through initiatives such as the Defence Industry Vendor Qualification Program and the Australian Submarine Supplier Qualification Pilot, delivered under contract with HII Australia.